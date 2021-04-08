Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure is just one of the gems on today...

Comedian Rosie Jones travels round the UK in Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure, The Circle Comes to an end, and it’s the 61st series of Have I Got News For You. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Circle Final, 10pm, C4

Given our current circumstances, you wouldn’t bet on the series in which contestants are confined to a block of flats and only allowed to communicate digitally being a big lockdown hit – but this has been. In tonight’s final, the players attend a dinner where they reveal their true identities, then host Emma Willis crowns the winner, who will take home a sizeable chunk of the £100,000 prize money.

★★★ JP

Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure, 8.30pm, C4

Comedian Rosie Jones, styling herself as a ‘disabled, Northern Joanna Lumley’, hosts this delightful, irreverent series in which she and celeb pals enjoy UK short breaks. The series begins in the Lake District, where Rosie and Scarlett Moffatt attempt to write poetry at William Wordsworth’s house, bed down in a stable and cause chaos with a sausage-making machine. Olivia Colman’s arch narration is a treat, as are the scenes where Rosie checks in with glib C4 boss Saskia (Rachel Stubbings).

★★★★ SP

Have I Got News For You, 9.30pm, BBC1

It’s impossible to herald a new run of this TV institution without mention of the series number. So here we go: tonight sees the return of the popular news quiz as it reaches an astonishing series 61. David Tennant is host, while regular team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton are joined by Jack Dee and Helen Lewis to answer questions on the week’s talking points.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Bates Motel, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer

The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore found US TV fame playing the young Norman Bates in this contemporary prequel to 1960’s Psycho. It explores the dark, twisted relationship between the teenager and his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Palm Springs, Amazon Prime Video

If it’s a slightly insane sci-fi comedy you’re after, look no further than this Groundhog Day-style romcom. Andy Samberg is carefree Nyles, who meets reluctant maid-of-honour Sarah (Cristin Milioti) at a Palm Springs wedding, only for them both to become stuck in a time loop after getting sucked into a bizarre vortex. Cue many repeats of the same day, as Sarah tries to escape, while falling in love with Nyles, who’s determined to seize the day, even if each day is the same. Can they escape the time loop, each other and themselves? You can also see Andy Samberg in comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping tonight (12.35am, C4).

Live sport

Championship Football: Watford v Reading 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW

7pm Sky Sports Football/NOW Premier League Football: Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

