TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 1st February

The Mallorca Files are open again, Long Lost Family has more emotional reunions, and Jill Halfpenny stars in powerful drama The Drowning.

Long Lost Family, 9pm, ITV

This series never fails to move us, and tonight’s stories are no different. Yasika, who was adopted from a convent in Sri Lanka in 1988, is desperate to find her birth mother, but, due to Sri Lankan law, for the first time in the show’s history, Yasika has to carry out the search there in person. As she tries to discover whether the information on her adoption papers is genuine, we feel every emotion with her. Meanwhile, retired farmer Richard would love to reunite with his son, Darren, who was given up for adoption, and, poignantly, he’s joined in the hunt by Kim, the daughter of Darren’s late birth mother, Christine.

★★★★ CC

The Mallorca Files, 1.45pm, BBC1

The sunny daytime cop series returns, as workaholic detective Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys) and laidback partner Max Winter (Julian Looman) investigate crimes in the Balearics. The series begins with the murder of an opera singer, while other storylines involve a smuggling ring and the devastating legacy of the Spanish Civil War. Look out for guest stars including Phil Daniels as a private eye, and ex-EastEnder Kacey Ainsworth as an ex-pat whose husband goes missing in suspicious circumstances… Continues daily.

★★★ HD

The Drowning, 9pm, Channel 5

Jill Halfpenny has always been one of our most versatile stars and she is brilliant as haunted mother Jodie in this powerful thriller. Shattered by the disappearance of her little boy, Tom, nine years ago, Jodie is left reeling after she spots a teenager in the street and suspects that he is her missing child. When nobody will believe her, however, Jodie takes matters into her own hands and tells lies to land the job as the boy’s music tutor. But how much further will she go to uncover the truth? The impressive cast also includes Rupert Penry-Jones and Jonas Armstrong. Continues nightly until Thursday.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Belgravia, series one, BritBox

If Netflix’s Bridgerton has whetted your appetite for period dramas, this series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes could feed that craving. Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig, Jack Bardoe and Ella Purnell star in a tale of secrets at the heart of a prominent family.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Nice Guys, 9pm, Film4

Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling display a breezy chemistry as rival private eyes reluctantly teaming up to find a missing girl in this cracking action comedy set in sleazy 1977 Los Angeles. Lethal Weapon writer Shane Black (who also directs here) intersperses sassy banter with brutal violence. Crowe is great as a thug with a conscience, but Gosling is a revelation, showing off an unexpected flair for slapstick, as a boozy private eye.

Tennis: ATP Cup Amazon Prime Video

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





