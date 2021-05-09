TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 10th May

Three Families is just one of the gems on today...

Three Families is just one of the gems on today...

Compelling new drama in Three Families, and BBC2 comedies Motherland and Inside No 9 return.

Motherland, 9pm, BBC2

The school gates are creaking open once more as TV’s most childish – and realistic! – parents deal with a terrifying outbreak that causes widespread panic. Yes, nits are here and Downing Street-style briefings and a ‘nit blitz’ party are being held. But where Motherland shines is when it throws in a dash of poignancy – seeing Kevin (Paul Ready) face the prospect of divorce is heartbreaking, and you might even feel a bit sorry for selfish Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin), who is caring for her poorly mum and is resentful that she can’t use her own en-suite bathroom!

★★★★ CC

Three Families, 9pm, BBC1

All names have been changed in this compelling drama based on the true stories of three women. The need for anonymity is because Theresa (Sinéad Keenan), Hannah (Amy James-Kelly) and Rosie (Genevieve O’Reilly) are trapped in tragedy by Northern Ireland’s strict, divisive abortion laws. As subjects go, you can’t get much more serious, poignant or brave than this but it’s a triumph thanks to a respectful, balanced approach, coupled with thoughtful, heartfelt performances. Concludes tomorrow.

★★★★★ ER

Inside No 9, 9.30pm, BBC2

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s deliciously dark (and BAFTA-winning) comedy anthology returns, opening with a heist story as only they could tell. Specifically, they’re doing it in the style of commedia dell’arte – an Italian theatrical style that’s famous for stock characters, masks and physical comedy. It’s an unusual mix, but it works, with a delightful blend of highbrow (Steve’s extremely verbose Doctor) and lowbrow (dad jokes and innuendo aplenty). As ever, the guest cast is top-notch: Paterson Joseph, Kevin Bishop, and a particularly winning turn from Gemma Whelan.

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Peaky Blinders, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer/ Netflix

Helen McCrory, who died on 16 April, aged 52, is phenomenal in this superb gangland drama, set in Birmingham in the 1920s, as Polly Gray, the formidable matriarch of the Shelby crime family and aunt to the leader of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy (Cillian Murphy).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Little Vampire, 4.55pm, Sony Movies

A zippy adventure that kids can really get their teeth into. Adults, too, can enjoy the playful tale of a lonely eight-year-old (Jonathan Lipnicki) who’s befriended by a nest of vampires and enlisted to help them find an ancient amulet that will lift their curse and make them mortal. Good-guy vampires Richard E Grant and Alice Krige underplay, leaving Jim Carter as the boo-hiss vampire hunter baddie to steal the show.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Fulham v Burnley 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW



