TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 11th January

Luke Evans stars in true crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders, Bradley and Barney venture into Germany in Breaking Dad, and Harry Hill is back with Junior Bake Off.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, 8pm, ITV

While we loved seeing Bradley Walsh and his son Barney tested to the limit during their all-action trips to America, it was the palpable bond and mutual pride between the duo that was at the heart of their entertaining travelogue. And that’s the case again as they cut a swathe through Europe and sample some more high-octane local pastimes – much to Bradley’s chagrin! The trip begins in the Netherlands where Bradley’s attempts at canal jumping and track cycling prove hilarious. But the pièce de résistance sees him bravely battle his fear of heights to scale the world’s tallest climbing wall.

★★★★ CC

The Pembrokeshire Murders, 9pm, ITV

We’ve seen many real-life crime dramas recently, but the tale of a case solved with the help of Jim Bowen is one to remember. Stripped across the week, the three-parter begins in 2006 with cop Steve Wilkins (Luke Evans) risking his career by re-opening two 1980s murder cases, sure that John Cooper (Keith Allen) was responsible for both. Cooper was eventually caught when footage of him appearing on Bullseye was uncovered, but there’s more to this tense tale than that. Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ SMA

Junior Bake Off, 5pm, C4

As much as we love grown-up Bake Off, there’s something extra-special about seeing fledgling cooks create exceptional bread, biscuits and cakes. As the familiar white tent welcomes 16 more youngsters aged from nine to 15, Liam Charles returns to judge alongside pastry chef Ravneet Gill, who takes over from Prue Leith. The opening cake-based heat gets nerves jangling but, thankfully, host Harry Hill quells any fears by getting them to do a dance! Continues daily.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Dynasties, series one, BBC iPlayer

If you enjoyed Meerkat: A Dynasties Special over Christmas, there’s plenty more where that came from as this breathtaking wildlife series devotes episodes to vulnerable species – chimpanzees, emperor penguins, lions, painted wolves and tigers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Funny Girl, 6.05pm, Sony Movies Classic

The big movie musical had its heyday in the 1940s and 50s but it got a shot in the arm in the 1960s with successes like The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady – and this smash-hit from 1968. Much of its appeal was down to a young Barbra Streisand in her first-ever film role, after starring in the original Broadway show. The songs aren’t bad, either, and include Second-Hand Rose, People and the rousing Don’t Rain on My Parade.

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Stockport County v West Ham 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1 SPFL Football: Celtic v Hibernian 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





Don’t miss The Pembrokeshire Murders on TV tonight – true-life crime remembered

