TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 12th April

Emily Watson and Denise Gough star in new ITV thriller Too Close, BBC1 follows Greta Thunberg in A Year to Change the World, and Alan Titchmarsh makes some feathered friends in Spring into Summer.

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World, 9pm, BBC1 (BBC2, NI)

Greta Thunberg has become the reluctant poster girl for the fight against climate change, ever since she started a strike outside the Swedish parliament aged 15. This series follows Greta, now 18, during an extraordinary year as she meets world leaders and witnesses first-hand the effects of climate change on our environment. Tonight she’s in Canada, seeing the tragedy of melting glaciers for herself, before heading to Spain to speak at the UN Climate Change Conference. Her commitment is impressive, especially given the pressure of relentless online abuse. But we see flashes of the ordinary teenager, too, not least during an emotional reunion with her mum and dogs after months on the road.

Too Close, 9pm, ITV

We bet the first two minutes of this tense psychological thriller will make you gasp. Denise Gough plays Connie Mortensen, who has committed a crime that sent shockwaves around the country and resulted in her being dubbed ‘The Yummy Mummy Monster’. But Connie claims she can’t remember anything about it. Emily Watson stars as a forensic psychiatrist trying to untangle the truth but she has her own secrets and gets caught up in a chilling game of cat and mouse with her perceptive and damaged patient. Continues until Wednesday.

Spring into Summer, 8pm, ITV

Alan continues to celebrate the joys of warmer weather, lighter nights and the explosion of colour in our gardens and countryside as we edge towards the summer months. This week Alan is joined by Strictly’s Anton Du Beke. The pair visit Manor Farm, a bird of prey centre, where they have the opportunity to hold the magnificent residents, although Anton isn’t entirely comfortable with this bird on his arm! Alan also learns more about fly-fishing and visits the beautiful cottage garden of horticulturist Camilla Bassett-Smith.

The Goldbergs, seasons one to seven, All 4

George Segal, who died last month aged 87, plays the grandfather of future TV showrunner Adam Goldberg in this sitcom based on Goldberg’s experiences of growing up in Philadelphia in the 1980s. Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Garlin co-stars as Adam’s dad. Season eight is due on our screens soon – but with seven seasons to enjoy, there are lots of episodes to keep you entertained until then.

Sound of Metal, Amazon Prime Video

The powerful story of a drummer who loses his hearing is told in this film starring an Oscar-nominated Riz Ahmed (Star Wars: Rogue One). Riz (nominated for Best Actor) plays recovering addict Ruben, one half of metal duo Blackgammon with his girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke), whose life is thrown into freefall when hearing loss becomes a serious problem. But a meeting with a group of deaf recovering addicts, including Vietnam vet Joe (Paul Raci), changes everything. A stylish film that will tug at the heartstrings.

Premier League Football: West Bromwich Albion v Southampton 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW Premier League Football: Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





