Dolly Parton, from 9pm, BBC2

An evening dedicated to the iconic Dolly Parton begins with a new feature-length film about her 50th anniversary show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. It stars a host of big names including Dierks Bentley and Hank Williams Jr, plus the queen of country herself performs some of her greatest hits including Jolene and I Will Always Love You. Following that is Sisters in Country: Dolly, Linda and Emmylou and Dolly at Glastonbury in 2014. ★★★★ JL

Quiz, 9pm, ITV

Major Charles Ingram and his wife Diana became infamous when Charles was accused of cheating his way to the jackpot on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. But if you think you know all there is to know about the “Coughing Major” scandal, think again! This drama – for our money one of the most entertaining so far this year – will give you pause for thought as it follows every detail from Millionaire’s launch – an almost unrecognisable Michael Sheen is flawless as Chris Tarrant – to the court case and, by the end, you may even be left in two minds whether the Ingrams (Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford) were guilty… Continues until Wednesday. ★★★★★ CC

Killing Eve, from 6am, iPlayer

The wait is over folks… TV’s most charismatic killer Villanelle is back! Fans have been on tenterhooks ever since series two ended on that dramatic stand-off in Rome as ruthless Villanelle shot Eve (Sandra Oh) in the back after the former MI6 agent refused to run away with her. Fast-forward six months and Villanelle is now living in Barcelona and is sure Eve is dead – little does she know that Eve is alive and well (sort of!) and living in England, hoping her nemesis will never find her. A strong opening episode with a major shock at the end will pull you straight back in to Villanelle’s twisted world. Episodes drop weekly on iPlayer and are repeated on BBC1 the following Sunday. ★★★★ VW

Hetty Feather, 7.05pm, CBBC

Jacqueline Wilson’s feisty Victorian maid is back for a sixth series and it’s an exciting time at Calendar Hall. Lady of the house Rosamund is about to give birth, and Hetty’s friends, Harriet and Mathias, are due to arrive from New York to get married in the local chapel. But what should be a joyous time is marred by tragedy and a huge misunderstanding… With the look of a Downton Abbey for kids, this series continues to delight. ★★★★ LP

Mend It for Money, 8pm, C4

A new series sees some of the country’s best restorers compete to renovate neglected items for a share of the sale price. First up is a dilapidated penny arcade machine. There’s also a classic Porsche 928 GT, which needs some very special TLC, and an old post box brought in by two sisters looking to fund a much-needed holiday. The results are great, but it doesn’t have the heart and charm of BBC1’s The Repair Shop. ★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Mafia Only Kills in Summer, two series, All4



Two seasons (the second lands on Friday) of the darkly comic Italian crime drama about a family living in Palermo, Sicily, during the 1970s, and trying to steer clear of any involvement with the Mafia.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Kingsman, 9pm, C4

Created by the people behind Kick-Ass – comic-book author Mark Millar, director Matthew Vaughn and screenwriter Jane Goldman – this high-octane action comedy yarn is part My Fair Lady, part James Bond. Suave spy Harry Hart (Colin Firth) takes troubled hoodie Eggsy (Taron Egerton) under his wing and turns him into an equally debonair special agent, just in time to take on Samuel L Jackson’s ridiculous villain Raymond Valentine. It’s smart, slick, funny with inventive, beautifully choreographed action scenes, and at the time of its release (2015) breathed new life into what had been a fairly tired genre.

Quiz relives one of the most dramatic events ever to take place on a game show

