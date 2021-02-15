TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 15th February

DIY SOS: The Big Build is just one of the gems on today...



There’s another amazing project for the the DIY SOS: The Big Build Team, and it’s the last Breaking Dad and Long Lost Family. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, 9pm, ITV

Bradley and Barney have had some thrilling adventures but it’s their endearing father-and-son bond that comes to the fore as their European travels conclude and they wend their way to Italy’s Amalfi Coast. After a pit-stop in Rome to learn gladiatorial skills under their fighting names Barnabus and Gluteus Maximus(!) they whizz across the sky at Rocca Massima on a zipwire at a speed of 150kph. Then, as they finally reach the sea, Bradley has to cliff-dive from a 10m-high ledge and Barney’s heart is in his mouth. But when, despite all Barns has put him through, Brad tells his boy that travelling with him has been the ‘highlight of my life’, you’ll be teary!

★★★★ CC

DIY SOS: The Big Build, 9pm, BBC1

Better put tissues on your next online shopping list, it’s another emotional one, as Nick Knowles, Lawrence Llewelyn-Bowen and an army of volunteers help another deserving family get the home they desperately need. They are in Devon with Jan and Lucy, who have five young children, including six-year-old triplets Lola, Amber and Daisy. Amber and Daisy have a kidney disease that requires 70 hours of dialysis a week. Frequent trips to hospital are tearing the family apart, so having room to house the equipment at home would change all their lives. Cue the team…

★★★★ LP

Long Lost Family, 9pm, ITV

The family reunions have somehow felt extra special and emotional this year and the final two searches really tug at the heartstrings. Retired nurse Julie Johnson was a teenager when her eldest child, Steven, now Ian, was born in 1977, and she gave him up for adoption. After years of looking for him, her quest became more pressing when her daughter Sophie was diagnosed with breast cancer and once Ian is traced, the pandemic delays their longed-for meeting, but it’s well worth the wait. Meanwhile, foster parent Susane King has spent decades trying to find her two sisters who were adopted, and kept secret from her as a child, but both joyful and tragic discoveries await her…

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Superstore, seasons one to five, Netflix

Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera stars in an enjoyable comedy series centring on a group of employees at a megastore called Cloud 9 in St Louis, Missouri, which, like the American version of The Office, takes a few episodes before it hits its stride.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Peanut Butter Falcon, Netflix

Boasting a remarkable lead performance by Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down’s syndrome, this winning adventure comedy captures the questing spirit of Huckleberry Finn with its tale of a pair of misfit fugitives on a madcap journey down the river deltas of North Carolina. Zack plays Zak, a runaway from a nursing home who is taken under the wing of troubled fisherman Tyler (Shia LaBeouf) who helps Zak on his quest to meet his wrestling idol The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). Zak’s carer, Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), undertakes her own journey while trying to track Zak down. The film’s feelgood warmth is irresistible.

Live sport

Premier League Football: West Ham v Sheffield Utd 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), BT Sport 1

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: Chelsea v Newcastle Utd 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss DIY SOS: The Big Build on TV tonight – another emotional episode

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!