TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 15th March

A new daytime series of The Repair Shop begins and another incident from the past throws up questions for Sunny and Cassie in Unforgotten. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

The Repair Shop, 4.30pm, BBC1

‘It looks like it has been hit by an iceberg,’ says wood expert Will as he surveys the damage to a delicate matchstick boat brought in by Lesley. Her father, who died when she was just seven, made the boat in the 1970s and the not-so-shipshape model is the first repair of the new daily series. Will needs a steady hand to navigate the choppy waters of marine matchstick maintenance. Also, metal expert Dom and upholsterer Sonnaz get to grips with an old chair, while ceramics conservator Kirsten has a few new tricks to teach a very old and familiar dog. Continues weekdays.

★★★★ JL

Unforgotten, 9pm, ITV

As the investigation into the historic death of Matthew Walsh continues, DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) learn of an incident at the Ifield Pub – where the police probationers used to drink back in 1990 – that took place three weeks before Walsh disappeared. The training officer at the time tells Cassie and Sunny that he believes Ram, currently a serving police officer, had it in him to break the law but the other three were less likely. But could Ram be capable of murder? The tension mounts as more secrets are revealed – but there’s still plenty to keep you guessing until next week!.

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Kumars at No.42, BBC iPlayer

Sanjeev Bhaskar stars as an aspiring chat-show host whose interviews with celebrity guests are sabotaged by members of his family in this enjoyable comedy. His mother is played by Indira Joshi, who appears with Bhaskar in the new series of ITV’s Unforgotten.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

This Means War, 9pm, Sony Movies

Gleefully meshing together the spy caper and romcom genres, this brash comedy stars Chris Pine and Tom Hardy as two reckless CIA-agent pals who both inadvertently fall for Reese Witherspoon’s online-dating singleton and then resort to every trick in the spy manual to outdo each other. As the plot unspools, there are some laugh-out-loud moments amid all the silliness.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Wolves v Liverpool 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





