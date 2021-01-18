TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 18th January

Long Lost Family is just one of the gems on TV tonight...

Long Lost Family sees a couple search for their son after 40 years apart, while Lucy Worsley brings us secrets from behind the closed doors of royal palaces. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Long Lost Family, 9pm, ITV

We can’t quite believe it has been a decade since Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell oversaw their first emotional and utterly compelling family reunion. Now, they are back for their 10th run and the contributors’ remarkable journeys to locate their loved ones are just as heart-breaking and heartwarming as ever. First up, Irish couple Kevin and Phyllis, who have been together since they were teenagers in the 1970s, ask for help to find their eldest son who was adopted as

a baby. Meanwhile, grandfather Michael is eager to get to the truth about why his birth mother left him with another family in Glasgow in the 1950s. ★★★★ CC

Murdoch Mysteries, 9pm, Alibi

It’s not quite Have I Got News for You, which ended 2020 on series 60, but 14 series isn’t bad going for this Canadian period crime drama. As new episodes air on Alibi from tonight, detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) returns to solve cases in early 20th-century Toronto. When a vaudeville artist is killed, Murdoch’s subsequent investigation turns out to involve two visiting Englishmen, Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel… ★★★ JP

Royal Palace Secrets, BBC iPlayer

In Lucy Worsley’s latest documentary, she’s got the run of three palaces during lockdown. As chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, she’s the ideal guide: feeding ravens at the Tower of London with the magnificently named yeoman warder Shady Lane; revealing an example of the expensive (and huge) gowns worn at Hampton Court in Stuart times; and dressing up as Victoria and Albert to illustrate their first meeting at Kensington Palace. Entertaining and full of fascinating details, not least the fact that Lucy had her job interview in the room where Queen Victoria was born! ★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Not Going Out, Series 1 to 10, BBC iPlayer

With series 11 of Not Going Out currently airing on BBC1, what better time to catch up with the past 10 series of the show and find out how Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) went from being young, free and single, to married with three kids. There are plenty of laughs and many famous faces making appearances across the 10 series which are currently available to stream on iPlayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Fargo, 11.45pm, ITV

Pregnant detective Frances McDormand is on the case when a botched kidnapping leaves three bodies in its wake. Brilliant. ★★★★

