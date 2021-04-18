TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 19th April

Lucy, the Human Chimp is just one of the gems on today...



The story of a remarkable scientific experiment is told in Lucy, the Human Chimp, school drama Ackley Bridge returns in a new daily teatime slot, and Kate Winslet stars in Sky Atlantic’s Mare of Easttown. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Ackley Bridge, 6pm, C4

It’s all change for the school drama as Ackley Bridge throws open its gates for a new term. With show favourites Missy and Nas no longer around, it’s time to welcome the new class in the shape of Kayla and her best pal Fizza. Elsewhere, Kaneez (Sunetra Sarker) welcomes nephew Tahir to stay, deputy head Martin (Rob James-Collier) struggles being married to the job, and Mandy (Jo Joyner) makes a big decision about her future. Now showing across the week as half-hour episodes and in a teatime slot, the saga definitely has more of a teen flavour than before but it’s still the Ackley Bridge we know and love.

★★★★ VW

Lucy, the Human Chimp, 9pm, C4

In the 1960s, two-day-old chimpanzee Lucy was adopted by psychologist Maurice Temerlin and his wife, Jane, in order to raise her as a human and carry out the ultimate test of nature versus nurture. But when Lucy grew too large and strong to live among humans, it was their employee, psychology graduate Janis Carter, who made the decision to live with Lucy in Gambia to teach her the skills she needed to survive in the wild. This documentary focuses on Janis’ amazing six-year story – and also serves asa powerful animal-rights message.

★★★★ SP

Mare of Easttown, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW

It’s been a decade since Kate Winslet’s last foray into TV in Mildred Pierce (which began a rerun last night on Sky Atlantic/NOW) and the Oscar-winning star is on top form as she returns to our screens tonight. Kate leads a superb cast as Detective Mare Sheehan, who’s asked to investigate the macabre death of a young mum in small town Pennsylvania, yet this riveting crime thriller series is far more than your average murder mystery. Mare is still haunted by the suicide of her son and things quickly start to unravel in a powerful drama that explores a family’s grief and a close-knit community’s darkest secrets.

★★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Arrested Development, seasons one to five, Netflix

Actress Jessica Walter, who died last month aged 80, plays imperious, drink-sodden matriarch Lucille Bluth in this comedy gem about the oddball, selfish members of a once wealthy family who continue to lead extravagant lives despite their assets being frozen.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Greatest Showman, 9pm, Film4

How about a good singalong to start the week, so join Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Zendaya and co for big-top song and dance numbers.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leeds United v Liverpool 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Lucy, the Human Chimp on TV tonight – fascinating look at nature v nurture?

