TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 1st March

Jenny Eclair hosts an art competition with a difference in Drawers Off, John and Gregg are back with MasterChef, and more secrets are uncovered in Unforgotten.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

MasterChef, 9pm, BBC1

The nation’s appetite for cookery shows remains unabated with the mother of all TV cookery contests making a lip-smacking return for a 17th series. Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace seem as pleased as punch to be back at the helm, tasking 40 amateur cooks, over the next six weeks, with culinary tasks including tonight’s familiar Signature Dish (check out the raw lamb offering) and a new Favourite Ingredient Challenge (the clue’s in the title!). Ping Coombes, 2014 champion, and last year’s winner, Thomas Frake, drop in to help with the judging – both looking mighty relieved to not be cooking this time! Continues Wednesday and Friday.

★★★★ RF

Drawers Off, 5.30pm, ITV

Comic, author and art enthusiast Jenny Eclair hosts with warmth and wit as five amateur artists test their creative skills against the clock and dare to bare. With five episodes across the week, the amateurs take it in turns to pose in the buff (with strategically placed props) to create life portraits of one another. At the end of the week they must vote for their favourite, and the winning artist bags £1,000. First to strike a pose is graphic designer Shevon, while those putting pen or paint to canvas include NHS worker William and PR worker Sara. A winning formula with tips from artist Diana Ali.

★★★★★ VW

Unforgotten, 9pm, ITV

As detectives DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) try to uncover more evidence in the Matthew Walsh murder case, further details about the four people connected to his disappearance in 1990 are revealed. Dean makes a mysterious trip to France, while Fiona finalises the purchase of her new therapy clinic. Liz is up for a promotion in the East Anglian police force, while Ram faces an allegation of inappropriate behaviour at work… As the plot thickens, we know there are some bombshell revelations just around the corner…

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Behind Her Eyes, Netflix

No marriage is perfect, but few couples share as many dark secrets as David (Tom Bateman) and his partner Adele (Eve Hewson), the mysterious pair at the centre of this dark psychological thriller. Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough, this six-part series is told through the eyes of single mum Louise (Grantchester’s Simona Brown), who becomes ensnared in their web of deceit when she falls for David. The lead couple are at their sinister best in this rollicking tale with a final twist that will leave your jaw on the floor…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, 6.55pm, Film4

This offbeat comedy drama about the friendship between a gawky teen and a terminally ill fellow student is smart, stylish and quirky. Part of the film’s charm derives from the pastiches of movies that the hero, Thomas Mann, makes with his best friend RJ Cyler. But there’s real emotion here, too, with the bumpy bond that develops between Mann and leukaemia-stricken Olivia Cooke.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Everton v Southampton 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





