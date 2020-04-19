TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 20th April

Now the novelty has worn off, Keep Crafting and Carry On has some great ideas for filling those yawning lockdown days

Kirstie Allsopp shows us how to make more of our spare time. Plus: a restaurant that can help you lose weight and a powerful new thriller. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Emergence, 9pm, Fox

A power cut followed by an explosion in Southold, Long Island heralds a series of supernatural happenings in this new sci-fi drama. Police chief Jo Evans heads to the scene to find a crashed plane and a girl cowering near the wreckage – unharmed, and with no recollection of who she is. Jo takes the girl into her care, and when operatives turn up looking for her, Jo suspects this is no ordinary kid. An intriguing thriller, given plenty of heart by Allison Tolman (Fargo) as Jo. ★★★★ SP

Keep Crafting and Carry On, 5pm, C4

Even if you’re not a naturally talented crafter, Kirstie Allsopp reckons she can inspire you to get creative with her new 10-part show, which runs Monday to Friday. And let’s face it, we could all do with some fresh ideas for things to do in these strange times of lockdown and self-isolation. The good news is you won’t have to frantically search online for materials, either, as all Kirstie’s crafts can be made with simple items most people have at home, like paper, string and buttons. Look out for the papier-mâché beehive, crayon candles and the tin art that needs just foil and a Sharpie pen. Who knows, we might all discover new skills that we never knew we had! ★★★★ HD

The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories, 9pm, BBC2

Would you think twice about eating fish and chips if you knew it would take 86 minutes of pounding the treadmill to burn off the calories? We would! Fred Sirieix tests this theory by inviting 20 hungry diners for lunch – but nearby in a secret gym, 25 fitness fanatics are poised on treadmills, rowing machines and bikes to burn off the calories eaten! The idea is to make the diners think twice about what they order in the future. There are also some fascinating facts about so-called fat genes and some scary truths about just how many calories are in our favourite pub classics… ★★★ HD

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, 9pm, C4

Twelve well-known faces take on a series of brutal physical challenges as they try to pass the SAS selection test. Scotland’s rugged west coast provides the gruelling terrain as celebrities including ex-footballer John Fashanu, TV presenter Helen Skelton, model and media personality Katie Price (whose I’m A Celebrity… experience should stand her in good stead) and former boxing champion Tony Bellew live together in a derelict farmstead on the remote island of Raasay. Adventurer extraordinaire Ant Middleton and his team are back to put them through their paces. What could possibly go wrong? ★★★★ HD

Killing Eve, BBC iPlayer

If you caught up with the first episode of the highly anticipated new series yesterday, BBC iPlayer airs the second episode today (with each new episode released weekly). Jodie Comer’s Villanelle gets a new protégé, Felix, and the pair cause chaos at a child’s birthday party… partly dressed as clowns! It will come as no surprise that Villanelle finds the move to management difficult… ★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Snowfall, BBC iPlayer



Set in LA in 1983, this US drama follows the first crack cocaine epidemic to sweep through the city, and the ensuing impact, via the stories of a group of characters whose lives are all fated to intertwine through drugs. British actor Damson Idris plays ambitious 19-year-old drug dealer Franklin Saint, who deals to rich school kids. Three series are available with a fourth in the pipeline.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Rocky, 10pm, ITV4

Discovery channel may be famous for its Shark Week, but ITV4 has Rocky Week. Over this week the channel is showing the first five Rocky movies, which vary wildly in quality (yes, we’re talking about Rocky IV) but are always entertaining. The best is undoubtedly the first, written by Sylvester Stallone and winning three Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director.

Soaps on TV tonight

Kirstie Allsopp has some crafty, and beautifully timed, crafting ideas.

Happy viewing!