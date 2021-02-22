TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 22nd February

Unforgotten is just one of the gems on today...

ITV crime drama Unforgotten returns, Jamie’s back to tell us to Keep Cooking Family Favourites, and there’s another mammoth task in DIY SOS: The Big Build. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites, 8.30pm, C4

Jamie Oliver has more tasty treats on the menu in this new 10-part series. He gets down to business with a roast chicken dinner recipe inspired by the flavours of margherita pizza. And just wait till you see what he does with the potatoes! He also takes prawn toast to another level by turning it into a toastie! But will the chef’s harshest critics – his kids! – give dad the thumbs-up?

★★★★ ER

Unforgotten, 9pm, ITV

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar are back as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan for the fourth series of this compelling crime drama. Having made the decision to retire, Cassie then learns that if she doesn’t complete 30 years service, she won’t be eligible for her full pension. So it’s back to work when a body that had been stored in a freezer for 30 years is discovered in a scrapyard. With Sheila Hancock, Susan Lynch, Phaldut Sharma, Liz White, Andy Nyman and Lucy Speed all playing characters who may have known the deceased, we can’t wait to see how the story unfolds.

★★★★ VW

DIY SOS: The Big Build, 9pm, BBC1

Davey McCreight from Bangor, Northern Ireland, is a real-life superhero. He looks after his disabled wife, Mandy, and their teenage kids, Ben, who has autism, and Kara. Like their mum, they have Ehlers-Danos syndrome so both have mobility issues, too. Davey cares for all three of them, and is suffering from a bad back himself. Can the team make the house wheelchair-friendly and give Mandy (and Davey) some much-needed freedom?

★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Parks and Recreation, seasons one to seven, Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

This witty, feel-good sitcom centres on sunny, can-do mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), who is immensely proud of her Indiana home town of Pawnee. Leslie is surrounded by an equally likeable and eccentric group of characters played by, among others, Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Red Sparrow, 9pm, Film4

Jennifer Lawrence is a ballerina recruited to the Russian Intelligence service in this 2018 thriller, which co-stars Joel Edgerton and Charlotte Rampling.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





