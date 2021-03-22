TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 22nd March

Unforgotten is just one of the gems on today...

Another bombshell about one of the suspects is revealed in Unforgotten, 24 Hours in Police Custody is back, and there are some more treasures being restored in The Repair Shop.

24 Hours in Police Custody, 9pm, C4

The hit series returns and begins with a 23-year-old man being questioned. The police suspect he’s committed numerous crimes but don’t yet have the evidence to charge him and have to release him. Within days a member of the public names the same man as being responsible for more offences, including a sexual attack on a young woman. The cameras follow Bedfordshire Police’s DS Claire Gilbert and her team as they attempt to find the suspect and make sure they put a stop to his menacing one-man crime wave once and for all.

★★★ JL

Unforgotten, 9pm, ITV

Things heat up this week as DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) get closer to the truth about what happened to Matthew Walsh 30 years ago. The pair soon learn that seemingly upstanding businessman Dean Barton actually comes from a family of career criminals and changed his name by deed poll. Later, it’s revealed that mobile phone data puts Dean and fellow suspect Ram in the same vicinity shortly after the recent TV news report about Matthew. Is violence in Dean’s blood? This episode puts all the pieces in place for next week’s epic finale…

★★★★ VW

The Repair Shop, 4.30pm, BBC1

New expert Kaviraj Singh gets a wonderful project to cut his teeth on when brother and sister Kesar and Parveen bring in their late father’s broken sitar – the source of treasured childhood memories – for repair. Later in the week, art conservator Lucia Scalisi restores a unique 1960s hand-painted drag cone (no, we weren’t sure either: it’s a fibreglass cone that sits on a motorbike’s handlebars to deflect wind), and Steve Fletcher works his magic on a clock that was a lifeline for a widower.

★★★★ RF

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Malcolm in the Middle, seasons 1-7, All 4

Before Breaking Bad and Your Honor, Bryan Cranston was best known as the loving but inept dad in this endearing sitcom starring Frankie Muniz, with his wife (Jane Kaczmarek) left to keep their three sons in line.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Call Northside 777, 3.40pm, Talking Picture TV

James Stewart stars as a Chicago newspaper reporter investigating a cold case which involves the murder of a policeman in this 1948 thriller. It’s based on a true story and Henry Hathaway, perhaps best known for westerns such as True Grit and How the West Was Won, directs in a documentary-style, with a lot of filming in real-life Chicago locations, unusual for the time. The cast also includes Richard Conte and Lee J Cobb – and see if you can spot Lionel Stander (Hart to Hart’s gravel-voiced butler Max) in a small role…

Live sport

Tour Championship Snooker 12.45pm & 6.45pm, ITV4

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





