TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 24th May

Long Lost Family: Born without Trace searches more foundlings' pasts, Cook Clever, Waste Less with Prue Leith and Rupy Aujla is new on C4, and we're snooping on the residents Inside No 9.

Cook Clever, Waste Less with Prue & Rupy, 8.30pm, C4

Food waste is a huge problem in the UK, with the equivalent of one in six bags of shopping ending up in landfill. Which means it’s not just bad for the environment, we’re throwing money down the drain, too. In this helpful and inspiring new four-part series, Prue Leith and NHS doctor and food expert Rupy Aujla show a different family each week how to cut waste by sharing top tips and delicious recipes. Tonight, Prue makes a cake from leftover parsnips and Rupy rustles up a smoothie with an ingredient that causes Prue to raise her eyebrows!

★★★★ TL

Long Lost Family: Born without Trace, 9pm, ITV

While every episode of Long Lost Family delivers an emotional punch, there’s something extra powerful about the searches foundlings undertake. In tonight’s opener, mum Helen Knox tries to find her birth family, after being abandoned as a newborn outside a hospital in Chesterfield in 1988. When her DNA is matched to a half-sister, Jess, a remarkable story unfolds. Nicky and Davina also try to help Victoria Vardy, who, coincidentally, was also left in Chesterfield, in 1987. Can her DNA reveal her biological parents? Continues tomorrow and Wednesday.



★★★★ CC

Inside No 9, 9.30pm, BBC2

A charmless hotel room is this week’s setting, but it’s not the No 9 in question – that’s the building across the street, where Felix (Steve Pemberton) suspects his wife is carrying on an affair. So he’s hired an expert lip-reader (Fleabag’s Sian Clifford, being wonderfully wry) to tell him what they’re saying. But they keep getting interrupted by hotel manager Eric (Reece Shearsmith), who is sure something improper is going on. Pitch-perfect performances and brilliant twists add up to the best episode of the series so far.

★★★★★ SP

The Letdown, seasons one and two, Netflix

Not quite in Motherland’s league, but this Australian comedy about new parents is insightful and sharply written. Audrey (Alison Bell) joins a support group where she makes some quirky friends as they deal with the challenges of coping with your first baby.

Crocodile Dundee, 7.05pm, Film4

Paul Hogan became a box-office star with this unassuming gem of an Aussie culture-clash comedy. As Outback bushman Mick ‘Crocodile’ Dundee, Hogan saves a reporter (Linda Koslowski) from a croc and is invited to come with her to sample life in New York, where romance inevitably blossoms. Still a cracker.

SPFL Play-Off Final: Kilmarnock v Dundee 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football/NOW





