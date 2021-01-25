TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 25th January

Breaking Dad is just one of the gems on today...

Brad and Barney hit the heights of Switzerland in this week’s Breaking Dad, you have to be quick on BBC2’s new daily quiz show Lightning, and Katie Price opens up in Harvey and Me. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Lightning, 6.30pm, BBC2

There’s no time to waste in this fast and furious new quiz show from comedian and panel-show regular Zoe Lyons. The premise is simple: six contestants try to survive increasingly difficult rounds for the chance to win a £3,000 jackpot. The trick is to answer a question as quickly as possible, nominate an opponent and avoid being caught in the spotlight when the timer runs out. It’s

like Fifteen to One married The Weakest Link and had a child with the IQ of musical chairs. A fast, fun and very entertaining 30 minutes of quizzing, with all the childhood joy of pass-the-parcel. Continues week nights.

★★★★ ER

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, 8pm, ITV

Bradley Walsh might be hoping to spend time eating chocolate and marvelling at cuckoo clocks as he and Barney reach Switzerland on their European travels, but, as ever, Barns has far more strenuous activities in mind! A mountain roller-coaster ride in which the Walshes are – terrifyingly! – in charge of their own braking is followed by yodelling and even some (apparently therapeutic) cheese-bathing! The heart-stopping highlight comes, however, with the prospect of a bungee jump off the 220m-high Contra Dam. Will they go ahead and take the plunge?

★★★★ CC

Katie Price: Harvey and Me, 8.30pm, BBC1

Katie Price’s private life is rarely out of the tabloids, but until now she hasn’t spoken about the realities of bringing up her son, Harvey, who has complex behavioural and medical issues, including autism. Here, she gives a rare insight into the real Katie who is parenting Harvey. Their relationship is touching – they finish each other’s sentences and Katie is the only one who can calm him when he is anxious or frustrated. But now Harvey is 18, Katie has some difficult decisions to make…

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bridgerton, series one, Netflix

If you still haven’t caught up with it, Shonda Rhimes’ sumptuous drama is wonderful escapism about the complicated love lives of aristocratic families in the Regency era. Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) pretend to be a couple to ward off admirers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

All the Money in the World, 9pm, Film4

Oscar-nominated Christopher Plummer (replacing scandal-hit Kevin Spacey just seven weeks before the film’s release) is superb as J Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s riveting thriller. In 1973, the billionaire refuses to pay the $17million ransom when his grandson (Charlie Plummer) is snatched by the Mafia. The film builds to a tense climax as the boy’s mum Michelle Williams and fixer Mark Wahlberg fight to secure his release.

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

