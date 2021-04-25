TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 26th April

Viewpoint is just one of the gems on today...

Noel Clarke stars in new thriller Viewpoint, follow the Baby Surgeons; Delivering Miracles in C4’s new documentary, and learn How to Save a Grand in 24 Hours. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles, 9pm, C4/All 4 (box set)

Have your tissues handy, as there are bound to be tears in this new series following the remarkable team at St George’s Hospital Fetal Medicine Unit. Professor Basky Thilaganathan and his colleagues treat the world’s smallest patients – often while still inside the womb – and in tonight’s opening episode they help three women with complex and risky pregnancies. The parents in this series are often as inspirational as the breathtaking medical care on display, although we had to cover our eyes when Professor Thilaganathan operated on a heart that was smaller than a Malteser!

★★★★ SMA

Viewpoint, 9pm, ITV

With a premise slightly reminiscent of Hitchcock classic Rear Window, this crime drama follows cop DC Martin King (Noel Clarke) as he carries out surveillance of the prime suspect in a missing persons case from a neighbouring flat belonging to lonely single mum Zoe (Alexandra Roach). Noel nicely underplays his role as Martin, a quiet observer with a complex private life and chequered past, and look out for former Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley as a concerned neighbour, and Phil Davis as Martin’s boss. A promising start to what looks like a compelling whodunnit. Continues all week.

★★★★ VW

How to Save a Grand in 24 Hours, 8pm, C4

The Kofi family from London are given some tough love in this fun new series, which sees experts overhauling the lives of over-spenders to save them a whopping £1,000 in a day. With the Kofi family obsessed with shopping and their flat overflowing with ‘stuff’, Anna Richardson tackles their lack of budgeting, while chef Gary Usher rails against their use of expensive food brands. ‘Cleanfluencer’ Peachy Clean has a major clear-out and clean-up, while DIY guru Eve Humphreys sorts them out with a low budget new bathroom…

★★★★ RF

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Friday Night Dinner, seasons one to six, All 4

Paul Ritter, who died on 5 April, aged 54, is the patriarch of an idiosyncratic Jewish family who get together for the traditional Friday night dinner in this quirky comedy co-starring Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Ray & Liz, 11.20pm, Film4

Reality TV star Deirdre Kelly makes her acting debut in an unflinchingly honest fly-on-the-wall drama inspired by the chaotic lives of photographer Richard Billingham’s feckless parents, alcoholic dad Ray (Justin Salinger) and chain-smoking mum Liz. Often bleak and always slow-moving, the film won’t give you the quick fix of reality TV, but its warmth and sympathy lingers in the memory far longer.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leicester City v Crystal Palace 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Viewpoint on TV tonight – watching the detectives…

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!