TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 27th April

Beat the Chasers takes the quiz show to a new level, Adrian Dunbar is back in Channel 5 drama Blood and bestselling novel Normal People comes to BBC1.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Blood, 9pm, Channel 5

Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar is back as the now discredited GP Jim Hogan, as thriller Blood returns, showing all week, with a feature-length finale. After helping his wife to die in series one, Jim has been stripped of his medical licence and has returned to Ireland. Tensions are high between Jim’s daughter Fiona and her husband Paul, leading to an awful tragedy… With so many unanswered questions, you’ll be hooked all week.

★★★ VW

Beat the Chasers, 9pm, ITV

Taking on just one of the Chasers is enough to strike fear into the heart of ordinary mortals – but what about taking on all of them? The Beast, The Dark Destroyer, The Governess, The Vixen and The Sinnerman join forces for the first time in this peak-time spin-off, where contestants must go up against at least two of the quiz quintet – with the potential cash prize increasing if they are willing

to challenge three, four or even all five of them. Beat the Chasers has all the risk-and-reward fun of its parent series, but plays out on a bigger stage with bigger stakes – Chase fans are in for a treat. Continues every night this week at 9pm.

★★★★ SP

Normal People, from 9pm, BBC1/BBC iPlayer

Even if you’ve not yet read Sally Rooney’s award-winning novel about the pain and passion of young love, you’re in for a treat as this faithful and equally compelling adaptation brings it beautifully to life. We follow the trials and tribulations of Irish teenagers Marianne, socially awkward but smart (a wonderfully brittle but sympathetic turn from Daisy Edgar-Jones), and Connell, who is popular but sensitive (impressive newcomer Paul Mescal). After forging a bond at school they head to university, and though life brings fresh challenges they remain constantly drawn to each other. We promise you’ll root for them, be exasperated by them but above all care for them. All episodes available as a box set from Sunday 26 April.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Feel Good, one series, All4



Canadian comic Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical comedy series deals with serious issues – drug addiction, recovery and a toxic relationship with her mother, played by Friends’ Lisa Kudrow. But at its heart, it’s a love story between Mae and her new girlfriend George (Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie), plus it’s wonderfully witty.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Red Dragon, 11.05pm, Channel 5

The producers of The Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal return to the first book in the Hannibal Lecter series to keep the franchise turning over. The trouble is that Red Dragon has already been brought superbly to the screen as Manhunter and any remake is bound to suffer by comparison. Anthony Hopkins is still as menacing, though.

Soaps on TV tonight

Don’t miss Beat the Chasers on TV tonight, it’s five times the fun.

