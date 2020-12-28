TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 28th December

Meerkat: A Dynasties Special is one of the gems today...

Meerkat: A Dynasties Special, 7.30pm, BBC1

This film about meerkats surviving against all odds in the Makgadikgadi salt pans in Botswana is narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Led by young queen Maghogho, the pint-sized pack fight for survival in a place so hot and dry that almost no other animal can live there. Through heat and dust storms, Maghogho must raise her pups and unite her diminutive dynasty. The meerkats may be smaller than the other species which featured in the Dynasties wildlife series shown in 2018, but they possess just as much personality and courage.

★★★★★ JL

Breaking Dad: The Unseen Show, 8.30pm (times vary), ITV

If you’ve enjoyed the exploits of Bradley Walsh and his son Barney as they’ve taken road trips through America (the title comes from Barney’s attempts to push Bradley out of his comfort zone), here’s a chance to see not only highlights of the two series, but also previously unseen adventures – apparently even Brad and Barney haven’t seen some of them! They’ve loaded up on popcorn and snacks to enjoy the footage, and we suggest you do the same.

★★★ JP

Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure, 9.30pm (times vary), ITV

After the announcement that the ‘Big Yin’ won’t be doing stand-up again, this film looks back over his career via classic clips. Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Paul McCartney, Whoopi Goldberg, Dustin Hoffman and Sir Elton John are among those sharing memories, while Sir Billy’s wife Pamela Stephenson reveals her unique insight into life with the former welder from Glasgow. Over the past 50 years he’s made us all laugh until our cheeks ached and sides hurt, and this is a fabulous and emotional tribute to a brilliant man and an absolute comedy legend.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Fall, BBC iPlayer, series 1 to 3

If you’re looking for a gripping new box set to get your teeth into this Christmas, then look no further than The Fall on BBC iPlayer. The series, set in Northern Ireland, sees DSI Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) called in to solve a grisly Belfast murder. The series also stars Jamie Doran, better known as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades film series, who gives a chilling portrayal of killer Paul Spector.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Inside Out, BBC1, 1.20pm

A girl’s growing pains are brought to life with dazzling wit and tender wisdom in this brilliant, Oscar-winning animation from Pixar. Personified emotions, Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness control 11-year-old Riley’s feelings, but chaos ensues after she’s uprooted to a new city.

