TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 29th March

Unforgotten is just one of the gems on today...

Unforgotten reaches its dramatic climax, BBC2 profiles the no-nonsense football legend in Finding Jack Charlton, and ITV pays tribute to Corrie icon Johnny Briggs. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Finding Jack Charlton, 9pm, BBC2

Very few people are deemed national heroes on both sides of the Irish Sea, but World Cup-winning Englishman Jack Charlton certainly was after leading Ireland’s football team to some famous victories in the 1980s and ’90s. This film looks back at the decade he spent with the Boys in Green, while exploring the man behind the manager. Among the sporting nostalgia, we also hear about his struggles with dementia in his final years. His widow, Pat, movingly laments Jack losing his memory, ‘because he had some good ones’. That’s quite an under-statement.

★★★★★ SMA

Unforgotten, 9pm, ITV

DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) have gathered all the evidence in the Matthew Walsh case, and now the suspects prepare for the worst, as Unforgotten reaches its dramatic finale. Dean’s reeling from what his mother may have told police, while Liz decides to come clean about her past. Fiona and Geoff face the future following the revelations from her police interview, while Ram and Anna make a decision about their unborn child. A satisfying end to another gripping series.

★★★★ VW

Johnny Briggs: Coronation Street Legend, 8pm, ITV (Wales, Thursday)

Following his recent death, ITV pays tribute to an actor who started his career with small roles in the likes of Oliver Twist and The Lavender Hill Mob, and went on to create a TV icon and Corrie legend in cockney chancer Mike Baldwin. Street stars past and present and celebrity fans recall all those punch-ups and passionate snogs and, of course, that famous love triangle with Mike, Deirdre and Ken.

★★★★ AS

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Big Bang Theory, seasons one-12, Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, currently starring in Sky One’s The Flight Attendant, came to fame in this popular, long-running US sitcom. She plays aspiring actor Penny, who lives across the hall from brilliant but socially awkward physicists Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Damned United, 12.10am, BBC2 (not NI)

Michael Sheen plays Brian Clough in this film which follows his progress as Leeds United manager for a brief period in the 1970s.

Live sport

Test Cricket: West Indies v Sri Lanka 2.45pm, BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Unforgotten on TV tonight – is it the ending you wanted?

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!