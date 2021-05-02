TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 3rd May

Beat the Chasers is just one of the gems on today...

More brave contestants think they’ve got what it takes to Beat the Chasers, Mare and Richard are getting closer in Mare of Easttown, and there’s more amazing stories in Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Mare of Easttown, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW

Mare Sheehan makes progress in her hunt for Erin McMenamin’s killer tonight and she also shows signs of opening up with local writer Richard Ryan. It’s another tour-de-force performance from Kate Winslet, but Guy Pearce complements her brilliantly and we can feel the connection when Richard urges Mare to speak to her grandson’s drug-addict mother about custody of her late son’s child. But when things don’t go as planned, Mare takes a drastic step that has far-reaching consequences for her family and career.

★★★★★ SMA

Beat the Chasers, 9pm, ITV

It takes a special type of mettle to stand alone in a battle of general knowledge against up to five of the sharpest quizzers, but we’re glad there are people willing to do it! The Chase spin-off returns for another extravaganza as Bradley Walsh introduces the hopefuls who are going up against Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis (Paul Sinha was unwell at the time). As ever, it’s a sharp, instantly engaging format, entirely worthy of its peak-time slot. Continues all week.

★★★★ SP

Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles, 9pm, C4/All 4 (box set)

Prepare for an emotional journey as we rejoin the surgeons at St George’s Hospital in London. In tonight’s episode we meet Susie and Andy; Susie fell pregnant with triplets after spending £100,000 on IVF. But now two of the babies have developed deadly twin-to-twin syndrome, where one is getting all the nutrients, and need a life-saving operation. There’s also Noreen, whose unborn son has his amniotic sac wrapped around him and it’s amputated some of his fingers. Can the surgeons save his foot? And we meet Zoe, whose baby has two cysts on her brain.

★★★★★ NH

Wellington Paranormal, seasons one to three, Sky Box Sets/NOW

Created by Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and his long-time collaborator, Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, this New Zealand mockumentary is a spin-off from their horror spoof What We Do in the Shadows and centres on two clueless cops (Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary) investigating supernatural incidents in and around the capital.

Sully – Miracle on the Hudson, 8.30pm, BBC1 (no NI)/BBC iPlayer

A wonderful movie, directed by Clint Eastwood, about the kind of quiet, self-effacing hero once played by the likes of James Stewart, this is the true story of Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger, the commercial pilot who dramatically landed his crippled aircraft into the Hudson River in 2009, saving every one of the 155 people onboard. The film flits between the drama of the crash and the later investigation, one that questioned whether Sully could have turned the craft around and landed at any of the nearby airports. Tom Hanks gives a beautifully quiet, understated performance in the title role, helped by an equally solid Aaron Eckhart as his co-pilot, in a film that ends up being a deeply touching experience.

Premier League Football: West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW Premier League Football: Burnley v West Ham United 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





