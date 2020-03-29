TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 30th March

London Kills is back with a bang!

Hugo Speer and gang are back in London Kills. Plus: Liar gets very dark and Putin: A Russian Spy Story is even darker still. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

We recommend the best shows on TV tonight include the best tv shows,

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our tv guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on tv tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Putin: A Russian Spy Story, 9pm, C4

President Putin’s meteoric rise to the top job meant he was a relatively unknown figure, and the powerful oligarchs assumed they could control him. But by surrounding himself with KGB, Putin was soon sending out a powerful message about his ruthless style of leadership. This documentary also reveals how dangerous it can be to stand up to Putin, as it details the stories of Boris Berezovsky and Alexander Litvinenko, who both ended up dead in the UK. ★★★★ JL

Liar, 9pm, ITV

Things are not looking good for Laura (Joanne Froggatt) as the evidence from the shipping container is deeply incriminating and a smug DI Renton (Katherine Kelly) feels she’s finally got Laura where she wants her. Terrified that she’ll end up in the dock, Laura throws caution to the wind and goes all out to prove that she’s being framed, regardless of the consequences – we promise you’ll be both cheering but reckoning that she should rein things in a bit! Elsewhere, Katy – finally showing some sisterly loyalty! – teams up with estranged husband Liam to do their own bit of sleuthing. A really tense episode that leaves all the jigsaw pieces nicely in place for next week’s finale… ★★★★ CC

MasterChef, 9pm, BBC1

Only 16 amateur cooks remain as Knockout Week begins. After being split into two teams, the first group is tasked with producing a dish that would feature in their own pop-up or cookbook. Three are then sent home. The remaining five are then tested to see how they cope at the Michelin-starred restaurant Da Terra in East London, run by Rafael Cagali, where they are entirely responsible for a busy lunch service. The chefs’ every move is scrutinised to see who shines and who crumbles. It’s a tense watch. ★★★★ JL

London Kills, 2.15pm, BBC1

DI David Bradford is in the spotlight when London Kills returns for a Monday-Friday run this week with an array of grisly murders and ‘I-know-you’ guest stars. Today, David’s step-daughter Carly accuses him of murdering her mum, inducing a serious case of suspicious minds in colleagues DS Vivienne Cole (Flesh and Blood’s Sharon Small) and DC Rob Brady (EastEnders’ Bailey Patrick). You could say he’s caught in a trap. But he can’t walk out… Forget exceedingly intricate primetime thrillers, over-seasoned with red herrings and flashbacks. This bread-and-butter daytime drama is as satisfying as pie and mash. ★★★★ ER

The Real Michael Jackson, 9pm, BBC2

A feature-length documentary looking at the life of one of the most famous people in the world, who became one of the most controversial. Previews weren’t available as we went to press but it was made by Jacques Peretti, who has produced three other unflinching films about Michael Jackson. ★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Line of Duty, Series 1-5, iPlayer



After the Sport Relief spoof, it’s a good time to return to the “real” work of police anti-corruption unit AC-12, led by Superintendent Hastings (Adrian Dunbar). The deep-rooted links to organised crime are apparent from the first series with Lennie James.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

I, Tonya, Amazon Prime Video

Margot Robbie is electrifying as shamed ice skater Tonya Harding in this brilliant, brutal biopic. A working-class girl in a middle-class world, Harding was not your typical figure skater, with a cruel, flinty mother (an Oscar-winning Alison Janney) pushing and criticising at every turn, and an equally poisonous relationship with her husband (Sebastian Stan). His later disturbing intervention made Harding one of the most vilified sportspeople of the 1990s. Done mockumentary-style, this superb movie attempts to tell its tale from all perspectives, helping to explain and humanize Tonya and the crazy events that surrounded her. ★★★★ NP

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



London Kills returns this afternoon, or Liar if you fancy a thriller this evening.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our tv guide.

Happy viewing!