TV tonight: Our highlights for Monday 4th January

The first episode of forensic drama, Traces, starts tonight, starring Line of Duty favourite Martin Compston, while Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney, embark on a new adventure in Breaking Dad. Here’s what else you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

Traces, 9pm, BBC1 and BBC iPlayer

Martin Compston plays a prime suspect in this forensic drama from Scott and Bailey’s Amelia Bullmore, first shown on Alibi last year. The story centres on forensic lab technician Emma (Molly Windsor), who is dating builder Daniel (Martin) while delving into her mum’s unsolved murder. Daniel, meanwhile, is being investigated in relation to a fatal fire. It’s good to see a crime drama with three strong female leads, and Molly underplays her role nicely. Look out, too, for Gregory’s Girl star John Gordon Sinclair as Emma’s dad. Continues tomorrow. ★★★ IM

Breaking Dad, 8pm, ITV

While we loved seeing Bradley Walsh and his son Barney tested to the limit during their all-action trips to America, it was the palpable bond and mutual pride between the duo that was at the heart

of their entertaining travelogue. And that’s the case again as they cut a swathe through Europe and sample some more high-octane local pastimes – much to Bradley’s chagrin! The trip begins in the Netherlands where Bradley’s attempts at canal jumping and track cycling prove hilarious. But the pièce de résistance sees him bravely battle his fear of heights to scale the world’s tallest climbing wall. ★★★★ CC

Rick Stein’s Cornwall, 6.30pm, BBC2

Rick Stein serves up a delicious dollop of comfort telly with this series running every day for the next three weeks. The affable chef steers clear of the usual tourist traps, sharing his insider knowledge

of Cornwall’s best food, history and cultural hotspots. His family home at Trevose Head, a heritage apple orchard which inspires him to make his mum’s Apple Charlotte pudding, and a clam bake on the beach with his son, Jack, get things off to a moreish start. ★★★★ RF

The Cry, BBC iPlayer, series one

This four-part BBC thriller, starring Victoria favourite Jenna Coleman, is a drama not to be missed. When Joanna and Alistair travel to Australia with their baby son, Noah, they are bracing themselves to fight for custody of Alistair’s daughter. But soon their lives start to unravel when they face an unthinkable tragedy. However, not everything is as it seems, and soon Joanna is about to discover that the truth is far worse than she could have ever imagined.

Ghost, Channel 5, 10pm

Patrick Swayze is murdered and comes back as a spirit to prevent the same thing happening to his sweetheart, Demi Moore. Whoopi Goldberg plays a wisecracking medium roped in to help in this box-office hit that mixes action and comedy with a love story. The romance, including the famous potter’s wheel scene is a little bit soppy, but the acting and decent effects for the time result in a very satisfying movie. ★★★★

Southampton v Liverpool, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports

