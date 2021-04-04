TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 5th April

Agatha & Poirot: Partners in Crime is just one of the gems on today...

Richard E Grant looks at Partners in Crime Agatha & Poirot, Louis Theroux meets Carole Baskin in Shooting Joe Exotic, and Sally Lindsay stars in new Channel 5 thriller Intruder.

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 9pm, BBC2

Louis Theroux first interviewed Joe Exotic, aka the Tiger King, for a 2011 documentary (America’s Most Dangerous Pets, available on BBC iPlayer). He knew then that Exotic was TV gold, what with his mullet, piercings and the fact he kept 150 tigers. But he had no idea how famous Exotic would become, nor that he’d end up serving 22 years for multiple animal cruelty charges and a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin. For tonight’s documentary, Louis is back in Oklahoma, meeting Carole Baskin to hear her version of events, as well as Exotic’s ‘Free Joe’ team, known as Team Tiger. But it’s the testimony from members of Exotic’s family, who describe a greedy mummy’s boy with a desire for fame and fortune, that’s particularly revealing.

★★★★ HD

Agatha & Poirot: Partners in Crime, 9pm, ITV

A century after the publication of Agatha Christie’s first Poirot novel, Richard E Grant hosts a celebration of both author and sleuth. With the help of famous fans, he looks back at Poirot’s origins and explores how cases were inspired by Agatha’s foreign travels. While the performances of Poirots from Peter Ustinov to David Suchet come under the spotlight, chef Marcus Wareing pays homage to Agatha’s love of food by recreating a dish from her 80th birthday party for her great-grandson. A must-see for Christie devotees.

★★★★ CC

Intruder, 9pm, Channel 5

Sally Lindsay won rave reviews for her performance in 2019’s Cold Call and she’s reunited with director Gareth Tunley in this psychological thriller, as Channel 5’s reputation for drama continues to grow. Sally plays police Family Liaison Officer Karen Bailey, who arrives at the scene of a break-in to find a middle-class couple have killed a teenage burglar in what they claim was self-defence. Events quickly spin out of control, with Elaine Cassidy and Tom Meeten also starring in the dark and multi-layered four-part series that plays out over the week.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bates Motel, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer

The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore found US TV fame playing the young Norman Bates in this contemporary prequel to 1960’s Psycho. It explores the dark, twisted relationship between the teenager and his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Highlander, 10.30pm (not NI), BBC2



After being subjected to two feeble sequels and a lacklustre TV series, one could be forgiven for forgetting how much fun this debut movie adventure for Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) is. Director Russell Mulcahy fractures the storyline by zipping backwards and forwards in time with some imaginative editing, while the swordfights are exhilaratingly staged.

Live sport

Premier League Darts 7pm, Sky Sports Action/NOW

7pm, Sky Sports Action/NOW Premier League Football: Everton v Crystal Palace 5pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

5pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW Premier League Football: Wolves v West Ham 8pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.10pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





