TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 6th April

Who killed Andrew? Liar reveals all. Plus: MasterChef keeps on cooking, and Malory Towers is something new for the kids.

James Martin’s Islands to Highlands, 2pm, ITV

James Martin embarks on a new journey around the UK, beginning on the Isles of Scilly. After arriving by helicopter, he meets fellow chef Galton Blackiston to explore the Isles, test some great local produce and make a few delicious dishes. After cooking pollock with a tomato and bean stew on a cliff top, James visits a duck farm and uses the eggs to make a stunning-looking Victoria sponge with blackberry jam. He and Galton also go snorkelling with seals, then barbecue duck with a homemade hoisin sauce on another beautiful cliff top. Continues daily. ★★★ JL

Liar, 9pm, ITV

OK, the second series of this edgy thriller may not have gripped us quite as much as the first, but it has still been an electrifying whodunnit. And as it concludes in terrific style, there are plenty more surprises on the way. Laura’s relentless quest to clear her name now sees her join sister Katy to try to track down slimy Oliver – they even get dubbed Cagney and Lacey along the way! But the real focus of this finale is on the past and the frantic plotting of an increasingly unstable Andrew. It all culminates in a truly epic showdown that we promise will have you on the edge of your seat as Andrew finally gets his just deserts and his killer is unmasked… ★★★★★ CC

MasterChef, 9pm, BBC1

Both the amateur and the professional series of MasterChef have always provided a little weeknight escapism and we’ve certainly needed that more than ever lately. Tonight, John and Gregg take us into semi-final week, with the first challenge requiring the remaining contestants to cook at a special dinner at the Royal Navy base in Portsmouth. Continues Wednesday. ★★★★ JP

Malory Towers, 5.30pm, CBBC

There are ghost stories, midnight feasts and all sorts of pranks and high jinks as Enid Blyton’s classic books are brought to life in a 13-part family drama. Set in the 1940s, it begins when 12-year-old Darrell Rivers starts at all-girls boarding school Malory Towers on the Cornish coast. Very soon she’s dealing with peer pressure and shifting friendship cliques, as well as her own quick temper, which regularly brings her up against headmistress Miss Grayling. ★★★★ HD

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon Prime Video

If you’re looking for a new box set and still haven’t seen this comedy drama about a young Jewish housewife who tries her hand at stand-up comedy in the 1950s – jump in! Rachel Brosnahan stars as the Midge Maisel of the title, with a great supporting cast including Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub. Late 1950s and early 1960s New York looks terrific, as do Mrs M’s outfits, and the soundtrack is the icing on the cake. ★★★★ JP

Spooks, 10 series, BBC iPlayer

Some 18 years after this hit British spy drama made its debut, two things stand out: The high quality of the cast – including Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes, David Oyelowo, Jenny Agutter, Rupert Penry-Jones, Nicola Walker and Hermione Norris –and the lasting relevance of many of its national-security storylines.

Phantom Thread, Netflix

A tightly wound psychodrama about a controlling fashion designer (Daniel Day Lewis) in 1950s London taking a new “muse” under his wing. Without wishing to give too much away, let’s just say it doesn’t quite work out the way he planned. For anyone who wonders why they don’t make them like they used to, this is the film for you – Hitchcock-inspired, with immensely subtle performances by Daniel and co-stars Vicky Krieps (the muse) and a scene-stealing Lesley Manville (the sister who’s more like a wife). The Dior-inspired clothes, the cars, the sets, the soundtrack (by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood) are all top notch too.

Liar comes to a close with a thrilling and satisfying last episode.

