TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 8th February

Darcey Bussell goes on a tour of the Wild Coasts of Scotland, Long Lost Family has a touching foundling's story, and Soulmates is an intriguing new drama on Amazon Prime Video.

Long Lost Family, 9pm, ITV

The stories of foundlings on Long Lost Family always have extra poignancy as we see how hard the search for their roots can be with limited information. It’s certainly tricky for Claire Martin, who was abandoned in a Hong Kong stairwell as a baby, before being sent to the UK in 1962 to be adopted when she was nearly two. Claire heads to Hong Kong to try to trace her birth family with the help of media appeals, but when she undergoes a DNA test, she uncovers a surprise connection closer to home… Equally gripping is Nicki Goscomb’s hunt for her younger brother Nicholas, now Dave, who their mother was forced to give up for adoption in the 1960s.

Darcey Bussell’s Wild Coasts of Scotland, 9pm, More4

The link between Darcey Bussell and the islands of western Scotland may not be obvious but this is no Alan Partridge-style randomly generated show. Darcey’s grandfather spent summers on the Isle of Bute when he was young and she’s always wanted to visit, but never made the trip – until now. But before Bute, she’ll be visiting Uist, Islay and, in tonight’s opener, Skye, to get a feel for island life. That means trying her hand at loom-weaving, scallop-shucking, wild swimming – and, of course, Scottish step-dancing…

Soulmates, Amazon Prime Video

Would a simple test that reveals the identity of your one true love make romance simpler or unleash chaos? This anthology series, set in the near future, tells six stories about modern love: one episode features a happily married couple who found each other without the test but wonder if they should still take it, while another explores a young man’s heartache when he learns that his soulmate died before he met her. Smart scripts and compelling performances (including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Succession’s Sarah Snook, and Georgina Campbell) ground the sci-fi elements of this series in relatable human emotion.

For the People, seasons one to two, Amazon Prime Video

Before Regé-Jean Page starred as the smouldering Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, he played an ambitious, privileged assistant district attorney in Shonda Rhimes’ legal drama. Set in New York, it follows a group of newly qualified lawyers.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 9pm, Film4

Oscar-winning Frances McDormand is on incendiary form as a grieving mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter in this darkly satirical movie. She is the one who puts up a series of enraged ads on the billboards of the title in a bid to goad local police chief Woody Harrelson into action. The film balances caustic humour and heartbreaking compassion.

Premier League Football: Leeds Utd v Crystal Palace 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Don’t miss Darcey Bussell’s Wild Coasts of Scotland on TV – the dancer turns explorer

