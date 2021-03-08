TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 8th March

Moving On is just one of the gems on today...

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On starts a new daily run, W celebrates Women on the Force, and the murder investigation hots up in Unforgotten. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

The Shift: Women on the Force, 10.30pm, W

W is marking International Women’s Day with an evening of programming celebrating female voices. At 10.30pm there’s a sneak preview of a new series of Women on the Force, following the women who work for North Yorkshire Police, in and out of uniform. Fans of Inside the Ambulance will be no stranger to the incredible women featured over the years, and one-off special Wonder Women (8pm) remembers some of them and their amazing work.

★★★★ LP

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On, 2.15pm, BBC1

Jimmy McGovern’s new series begins with a groom pacing up and down outside a church on his wedding day, anxiously calling his best man who’s late and not picking up. But a missing best man becomes the least of his worries when an unexpected guest arrives and turns the lives of groom Ben (Nico Mirallegro) and his mum Lucy (Marie Critchley) upside down. Mark Womack (Emmerdale’s DI Malone) plays Ian, the father that Ben never knew… As always with this series it’s a fab cast telling emotional stories that are brilliantly written. Continues all week.

★★★★ VJL

Unforgotten, 9pm, ITV

The investigation into the murder of Matthew Walsh gathers pace, as we learn more about the four suspects. First up for interview by DCI Cassie Stuart is high-ranking police officer Liz Baildon (Susan Lynch). Liz claims not to recognise Matthew or drink-driver Robert Fogerty, whose car Liz and her pals were travelling in the night Matthew vanished. However, despite claiming not to remember any of the other passengers, Liz is then approached by one of them in the street… We can’t wait to find out what secrets these characters are hiding…

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Buried By the Bernards, season one, Netflix

Unconventional is the only way to describe how the eccentric Bernard family run their budget-friendly funeral home business in Memphis. Larger-than-life characters and their warmth and humour is the emphasis rather than the sad business of death.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, 11.30pm, BBC2 (not NI or Wales)

We’re more used to seeing Joanna Lumley presenting travelogues nowadays (although there was a flash of Patsy when she met Scottish hunks working out in just kilts on Home Sweet Home). Here’s a nice reminder of her comic genius as the chain-smoking, Bolly-swigging fashion director in this 2016 film spin-off. Patsy and Eddy (Jennifer Saunders) flee to France after accidentally ‘killing’ model Kate Moss in this cameo-laden adventure.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Chelsea v Everton 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





