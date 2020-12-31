Graham Norton and his star-studded New Year's Eve special is just one of the gems tonight...

Graham Norton, 10.25pm, BBC1

A bumper edition of the show to round off 2020 welcomes guests including Tom Hanks, Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Jessica Chastain. There’s music from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who kept us entertained during lockdown with her ‘kitchen disco’, Hugh Fernley-Whittingstall has advice for those who might be diving into healthy-eating resolutions tomorrow, and Nish Kumar looks back over the year. ★★★★ JP

The Great British Sewing Bee, 8pm, BBC1

Four more celebrities enter the sewing room to bring some much-needed cheer to the end of 2020. Actors Lesley Joseph and Sally Phillips, plus presenter Sabrina Grant and drag queen The Vivienne are tasked with making a child’s party skirt. After waistband worries and hitched with hems, they then transform old clothes into a panto character, with hilarious results. Finally the stars create a New Year’s Eve party dress, inspired by their own memories. There are lashings of glitter, gold and velvet, and then there is Sally’s dress – which has its own tale to tell. ★★★★ JL

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny, 11.15pm, BBC2

Jools Holland’s Hootenanny has become a New Year’s Eve fixture, but social-distance restrictions mean that the studio will be different this year. So while there’ll be live music from Jools, plus a few guests, there’s also a look at archive performances from pervious years. If you’re still up at 1.20am then there are more archive performances from Glastonbury Tea Time Legends including Dame Shirley Bassey and Kylie Minogue. ★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Fall, BBC iPlayer, series 1 to 3

If you’re looking for a gripping new box set to get your teeth into this Christmas, then look no further than The Fall on BBC iPlayer. The series, set in Northern Ireland, sees DSI Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) called in to solve a grisly Belfast murder. The series also stars Jamie Dornan, better known as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades film series, who gives a chilling portrayal of killer Paul Spector.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Trolls World Tour, 10am and 8pm, Sky Cinema Premier and NOW TV

Back with day-glo visuals and eternal peppiness, this Trolls sequel – thanks to Covid-19 – became a smash hit without even hitting cinemas. The CGI pencil toppers are off on another adventure to band together music tribes in order to stop Rachel Bloom’s Queen Barb taking over the aural spectrum with nothing but hard rock. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake are Poppy and Branch, meeting the likes of Sam Rockwell and funk god George Clinton along the way to unite in favour of tolerance. Good, sugary family fun. ★★★ NP

