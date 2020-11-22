TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 22nd November

Who Wants to be a Millionaire: The Million Pound Question is just one of the gems on today...

The Million Pound Question remembers WWTBAM’s big winners, The Crown sees the Royal Family head to Balmoral with two special guests, and His Dark Materials continues. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Crown, Netflix

The second episode of this royal saga sees the Queen and family decamp to Scotland for their holidays, with two guests joining them for the notorious ‘Balmoral Test’. Lady Diana Spencer is a real hit, with Prince Philip enamoured by the coquettish teen, yet the same can’t be said of Margaret Thatcher. After wearing a bright blue suit and perfume while stalking deer, the new PM fails to impress and the trip is the start of a strained relationship.

★★★★ SMA

Who Wants to be a Millionaire: The Million Pound Question, 8pm, ITV

The first of a six-part series in which winners of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? look back on their life-changing appearances on the show. First up is Judith Keppel, a London-based garden designer and distant relative of Camilla Parker Bowles, who became the first winner in 2000, prompting the headline ‘Camillionaire!’. Host Chris Tarrant recalls that, because she was so nervous, he never expected her to win, and Eggheads regular Judith talks about the bizarre and lucky coincidence relating to her final, million-pound question.

★★★★ IM

His Dark Materials, 8.10pm, BBC1

Who wouldn’t want to be pals with Lee Scoresby, the dashing aeronaut played by Lin-Manuel Miranda?! This week, the adventurer is doing his best to help his friend Lyra by hunting for elusive Stanislaus Grumman, who knows all about the coveted subtle knife that could protect the youngster. Meanwhile, Lyra puts herself in jeopardy when she pays another visit to Dr Mary Malone in Oxford…

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Him & Her, seasons one to four, BritBox/BBC iPlayer

Russell Tovey, recently seen in ITV’s spooky drama The Sister, appears in lighter vein here as one half of a lazy twenty-something couple (Sarah Solemani plays his partner) who spend their days watching DVDs in his flat, at least until the idea of getting married starts to take hold. At times crude, it is also heart-warming and funny. Joe Wilkinson played Dan, the couple’s eccentric neighbour who lives in the flat upstairs, while Camille Coduri also starred.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Call Me By Your Name, 12midnight, C4

He’s about to play the lead in the hotly anticipated Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, of Arrival (2016) fame, but here’s Timothée Chalamet in the film that made the world take notice. He’s the teenager in sun-drenched 1980s Italy who gets a massive crush on Oliver (Armie Hammer), the research assistant at his professor dad’s holiday villa. But does the older man feel something too? And will he/should he act on it? A sensitively done coming-of-ager.

Live sport

ATP World Tour Tennis Final 6pm, BBC2/Amazon Prime Video

Autumn Nations Rugby Union: Scotland v France 3pm, Amazon Prime Video

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Million Pound Question on TV tonight – relive those heart-stopping wins

