TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 29th May

Snowpiercer is just one of the gems on today...

Dystopian drama Snowpiercer and Steve Carell comedy Space Force debut on Netflix, while there’s a chance to relive the Queen’s coronation on PBS America. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Space Force, Netflix

The idea for this comedy came from a speech by Donald Trump in which he referred to a ‘space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces’. That set brains whirring at Netflix, already looking for a project for Steve Carell and writer Greg Daniels. In this 10-parter, Steve plays Mark R Naird, a general who has dreams of running the Air Force. However, he is informed that his next job is going to be leading the Space Force instead.

★★★★ RMC

Snowpiercer, Netflix

This thriller series, based on Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho’s film of the same name (which can be seen on Sunday 24 May on Film4 at 9pm) is set on a futuristic Earth that’s a frozen wasteland. It centres on the surviving humans, who live in a constantly hurtling train circling the globe. Humanity’s attempts to combat climate change have left the speeding locomotive as their only refuge. Unfortunately, class warfare and social injustice are still evident throughout the carriages of their new home…

★★★★ NC

The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, 7.30pm, PBS America

Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II marked 68 years on the throne and next week is the anniversary of her coronation. This documentary, showing on Freeview channel PBS America, looks at the coronation on 2 June, 1953, the first to be televised, and goes behind the scenes with rare footage and interviews.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Spooks, seasons 1-10, BBC iPlayer

Recently seen as Charles Ingram in ITV’s Quiz, Matthew Macfadyen is a tough spy in this MI5 drama that co-stars his now wife Keeley Hawes. Bomb threats, shootings and kidnappings are all part of the job in this action-packed series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Crawl, 8pm, Sky Premiere

This lean, entertaining creature feature stars Kaya Scodelario (recently seen in BBC1’s The Pale Horse) as a young champion swimmer who, along with dad Barry Pepper, must fight off some very hungry alligators. To add to their predicament, they must also do so in the midst of a hurricane while stuck in the basement crawl space beneath their own house, which is flooding fast. French horror director Alexandre Aja keeps things simple and uses the confined spaces to good effect, thus maintaining a tight grip on the tension, while Scodelario delivers a feisty but convincing performance.

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Snowpiercer on TV tonight – you’ll never complain about a train again!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!