TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 27th July

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Long Lost Family Special: Born Without Trace – What Happened Next, 9pm, ITV

The latest run of the ‘revisited’ series offers a new one-off special. Two years ago, Long Lost Family brought together 20 people from across the UK. All had been abandoned as babies but were hopeful of tracking down their birth relatives. Presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell catch up with three of them, including Simon Jeffery, to find out how much their lives have changed since then.

★★★★ ST

Anthony, 8.30pm, BBC1

This powerful drama from Jimmy McGovern tells the story of the life that was denied to 18-year-old Anthony Walker when he was murdered in a racist attack in Liverpool, 15 years ago. Based on conversations between McGovern and Anthony’s mother, Gee, the story imagines the night of the attack, and what the next seven years of Anthony’s life would have been like had he lived, including the birth of his child. Incredibly moving, with strong performances from Toheeb Jimoh as Anthony and Rakie Ayola as Gee.

★★★★★ IM

Athlete A, Netflix

A powerful and shocking film about the widespread sexual, physical and mental abuse of young gymnasts at the top of their sport. In 2016, a local US newspaper published an article about the cover-up of abuse by USA Gymnastics. The paper then started to receive calls from former gymnasts who reported one of those abusers was team doctor Larry Nassar. The extent of the abuse and the secrecy within the sport is disgraceful, but the courage of the survivors who spoke out is moving and inspirational.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Staged, one season, BBC iPlayer

One of the most enjoyable lockdown comedies we’ve seen. David Tennant and Michael Sheen clearly relish their roles as fictionalised versions of themselves, as they prepare to rehearse a play via video calls.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Unknown, 11.05pm, Channel 5

Liam Neeson is in relentless action-man mode as a botanist in Berlin with his wife January Jones. After a freak car accident, he wakes from a coma to find Jones with another man (Aidan Quinn) who claims to be her husband. The plot lacks credibility, but it builds to a decent action thriller.

Live sport

Championship Football: Play-off Semi-final First Leg 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football

Soaps on TV tonight

