TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 12th July

Romesh Ranganathan looks back as his Misadventures – from his sofa, there are flying dogs in this week's Best of Crufts, and The Luminaries continues on BBC1.

Best of Crufts: Flying Dogs, 3.55pm, C4

Clare Balding and doggy co-host Archie look at highlights from the fastest canine competition there is – flyball. Drawing huge crowds at Crufts, flyball is a dog relay involving a team of four that sprint over jumps, retrieve a ball and race back again. Presenter Radzi Chinyanganya also joins a flyball team in training to reveal more about the sport and we meet some of the young handlers already competing at the highest level.

★★★ JL

Romesh Ranganathan: Misadventures from my Sofa, 9pm, BBC2

Ethiopia, the Arctic, Mongolia and the Sahara were just some of the far-flung destinations Romesh Ranganathan explored in his past travel series. Now the comic and presenter is reliving some of his Misadventures, which included encounters with cheetahs and cliff-top plunges, this time from the comfort of his living room. He’ll also be showing previously unseen footage and catching up with his co-hosts who took him under their wing in their native countries, including Zimbabwean teacher Chipo, who shared her special home brew with a bemused Romesh.

★★★★★ TL

The Luminaries, 9pm, BBC1

Anna and Emery share a passionate reunion tonight, but a mysterious event threatens to tear them apart once again in this penultimate episode, while also alerting others in Hokitika to their cosmic connection. Although it’s visually stunning, this period drama can be maddeningly difficult to follow at times, but we’ve enjoyed watching Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel portray star-crossed lovers. Anna is still desperate to clear her name and we move closer to finding out who was really behind the murder of Crosbie Wells when we get a glimpse of his final hours tonight…

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Strike, seasons 1-3, BBC iPlayer

The detective novels of JK Rowling, which she wrote under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, have been turned into thoroughly entertaining crime drama series. There are excellent performances from Tom Burke as brooding war veteran turned private detective Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger as his sardonic but trusted receptionist and assistant Robin Ellacott.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Chicken Run, 2.15pm, ITV

A riotous homage to The Great Escape, this terrific stop-motion animation follows a brood of chickens out to avoid their roasted fate. And when cocky rooster Rocky (voiced by Mel Gibson) accidentally lands in their coop, the hens have a daring plan to free themselves from their evil owners. With a wonderfully sharp and snappy script, and voice talent that also includes Julia Sawalha, Phil Daniels, Miranda Richardson and Imelda Staunton, it’s easy to see why this is such a winner.

Live sport

Styrian Grand Prix from 1pm, Sky Sports F1 (highlights, 6.30pm, C4)

Sky Sports F1 (highlights, 6.30pm, C4) Premier League Football: Wolves v Everton 11.30am (k-o 12pm), Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League Premier League Football: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League Premier League Football: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal 4.15pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League

