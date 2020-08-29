TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 30th August

Strike: Lethal White is just one of the gems on today...

A new case for Cormoran Strike in Lethal White, Britain’s Got Talent is back to announce the finalists, and ITV reveals Britain’s Favourite Detective. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Britain’s Got Talent: The Finalists Revealed, 6.30pm, ITV

It has been a long time coming – since the end of May, in fact, when we saw the last of the auditions – but BGT is back to continue its 14th series. The judges come together to choose which acts will join their Golden Buzzer Favourites in the semi-finals, taking them one step closer to being named the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

Strike: Lethal White, 9pm, BBC1

Of the many crime-fighting duos to grace our screens, Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott are among the most engaging, thanks to Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger. So it’s great to see them back with a thorny case involving politics, blackmail and murder. As ever, it’s the duo’s personal issues that are also compelling, as Robin continues to deal with trauma and her marriage, while Strike gamely tries to focus on a new girlfriend and not let on that he’s smitten with Robin! Continues tomorrow night.

Britain’s Favourite Detective, 8pm, ITV

Sheridan Smith counts down the greatest fictional TV detectives tonight, voted for by the British public. The list includes the usual suspects of workaholics, alcoholics, loners and avengers. So among others we’ve got Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s timeless Sherlock Holmes, troubled DI John Luther, Murder She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher, perfectionist private investigator Hercule Poirot, Christine Cagney and Mary Beth Lacey, who captured criminals and viewers’ hearts in the 1980s, and the unforgettable Columbo, alias: Mr ‘one more thing’…

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Designated Survivor, seasons 1-3, Netflix

With the US elections just around the corner, sit back and watch what happens when a low-ranking politician has to take over the running of America after a bomb kills the president and all his top officials. Kiefer Sutherland stars in the lead role.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Dirty Dancing, 9pm, Comedy Central

Catch this ever-popular, smash-hit musical drama starring Jennifer Grey, who’s going to be in the recently announced sequel 33 years after the brilliant original.

Live sport

T20 Cricket: England v Pakistan from 1.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket/BBC1

See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

