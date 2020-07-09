TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 9th July

There She Goes is just one of the gems on today...

Award-winning BBC4 drama There She Goes moves to BBC2, ITV tells Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story, and the Ambulance crews attend to more dramatic incidents. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.



What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story, 9pm, ITV

News reports in July 2010 were dominated by the search for Raoul Moat, a Newcastle bouncer who shot his ex, Samanatha Stobbart, and killed her boyfriend, Christopher Brown, before shooting and blinding PC David Rathband. This film looks back at one of the biggest manhunts in Britain as the police reveal the pressure they were under. Now, 10 years on, Nicky Campbell tells the inside story.

★★★★ CC

There She Goes, 9.30pm (times vary), BBC2

Few shows walk the line between comedy and drama with more skill or heart than this series about Rosie (Miley Locke), a girl with severe learning disabilities. It’s back for a new run tonight with a new home on BBC2 – despite starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes (who won a BAFTA for her role as Rosie’s mum), it was tucked away on BBC4 last series. Things might have settled down a bit as we rejoin the story, but this week’s charity school sports day still presents plenty of challenges…

★★★★★ SMA

Ambulance, 9pm, BBC1

As the weekend begins, the crews and control room staff prepare for a busy shift as the people of Merseyside come out to play. Chelsey and Paul attend a car that’s crashed and flipped over, while Eric and Emily rush to 83-year-old Jean, who has terrible back pain. She can hardly talk when the crew arrive but it isn’t long before the meds work and she’s telling Eric how handsome he is! There’s also an attack on a good Samaritan trying to help a drunk driver, and an assault in Liverpool city centre.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Bad Education, seasons 1-3, BBC iPlayer, Netflix

Jack Whitehall stars as Alfie Wickers, a posh teacher at a secondary school. He’s incapable of controlling his students and looking cool in front of fellow teacher Rosie (Sarah Solemani). It’s silly but very entertaining.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The History Boys, 10.40pm, BBC4

If Talking Heads has left you wanting more from Alan Bennett, this witty stage play has been pretty much transplanted directly to film, featuring the same director and most of the original cast, too. Inevitably it often feels ‘theatrical’, but Richard Griffiths is still funny as the eccentric motorcycle-riding history teacher who lands in trouble when he gets a class of sixth-formers (which includes a young James Corden) into shape for both college and later life during the early 1980s.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League, Pick

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League, Pick Premier League Football: Aston Villa v Manchester United 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss There She Goes on TV tonight – heart-warming drama!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!