TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 10th June

The Great British Sewing Bee goes round the world, Agatha Raisin is back, and Michael Sheen and David Tennant have Staged a new comedy. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Agatha Raisin, from 9pm, Sky One

The sleuth whose mystery-solving skills are every bit as razor-sharp as her haircut returns to tackle more Cotswolds conundrums. Agatha (Ashley Jensen) is now a fully fledged PI, but the opening of the Agatha Raisin Detective Agency is marred by a distinct lack of custom. James (Jamie Glover) suggests Agatha investigates the haunting of Ivy Hall, a local stately home blighted by rumours of revenants for decades.

★★★ SP

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

It’s World Sewing Week for the five remaining competitors, who face challenges from around the globe as they sew for a place in the semi-final. In the Pattern round, a delicate terno blouse from the Philippines requires fabric similar to one made from the pineapple plant, a Provençal-style Transformation sees the group turning some tablecloths into chic outfits, and a colourful Spanish-inspired Made-to-Measure task proves to be tricky for some of the sewers. But who will be travelling on to the semi-finals and who has, sadly, reached their final destination?

★★★★ TE

Staged, from 10.45pm (NI 11.15pm), BBC1

A series of comedy shorts about actors furloughed due to COVID-19. David Tennant and Michael Sheen star (reunited after Amazon Prime’s Good Omens) and art imitates life as the cast rehearses in lockdown. The real actors are socially distancing and shot the series by filming using the video technology that we’re becoming very familiar with.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

The White Princess, one season, UKTV Play

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer steps back in time for this epic historical drama based on Philippa Gregory’s 2013 novel of the same name. Comer stars as Elizabeth of York, whose 1486 marriage to Henry VII (played by Jacob Collins-Levy) unites the houses of Lancaster and York and effectively ends the War of the Roses. However, their union sets the scene for power struggles, love, betrayal and political clashes – particularly among the mothers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Withnail and I, All 4

Richard E Grant is Withnail, an unemployed thespian living in a disgusting Camden flat in the 1960s, while his flatmate, Marwood, or ‘I’ (Paul McGann), is the narrator of this tale of hysterical desperation. The two leave London to stay in a country cottage owned by Withnail’s Uncle Monty (Richard Griffiths) but Monty pays a surprise visit… One of the funniest British films of all time, and a genuine piece of brilliance.

Soaps on TV tonight

Don’t miss The Great British Sewing Bee on TV tonight – it’s out of this world!

