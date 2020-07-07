TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 8th July

Mrs America is just one of the gems on today...

Cate Blanchett heads a star-studded cast in Mrs America, and co-created and stars in Netflix drama Stateless, and Maxine Peake is Miss Fozzard in Talking Heads. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Stateless, Netflix

Cate Blanchett co-created and stars in this hard-hitting six-part drama, set at an Australian immigration detention centre in the middle of the desert. It follows some of the centre’s passport-less detainees, including flight attendant Sofie (played by The Handmaid Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski), who is on the run from creepy couple Pat and Gordon Masters (Cate Blanchett and Dominic West), the owners of a cult-like dance therapy studio. The series is inspired by the real-life story of permanent Australian resident Cornelia Rau, who suffered from mental illness, and was unlawfully detained for 10 months.

★★★★ ST

Mrs America, from 9pm, BBC2

Somehow the phrase ‘A-list’ doesn’t do justice to the calibre of stars on board for this superb miniseries looking at the complex history of the Equal Rights Amendment in America. We begin in 1971, with conservative commentator and housewife Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett) considering running for Congress, but deciding instead to dedicate her efforts to preventing the ratification of the ERA, which she believes would put women’s existing freedoms under threat. Rose Byrne also stars as rival campaigner Gloria Steinem.

★★★★★ SP

Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads, 7.35pm, BBC1

In the first of two final monologues this week, Maxine Peake stars as Miss Fozzard, a department store worker who comes to an unusual arrangement with her chiropodist. Though never seen, the supporting cast of characters is brought vividly to life by Bennett’s delightfully bittersweet dialogue, from Miss Fozzard’s ailing brother, Bernard, and his Australian carer, Mallory, to a colleague who enjoys taking part in battle re-enactments. Maxine is superb in a role originally played by Patricia Routledge. Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch

Bad Education, seasons 1-3, BBC iPlayer, Netflix

Jack Whitehall stars as Alfie Wickers, a posh teacher at a secondary school. He’s incapable of controlling his students and looking cool in front of fellow teacher Rosie (Sarah Solemani). It’s silly but very entertaining.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Boyhood, 1.25am, C4

One of the most remarkable films made this century: using the same actors and shooting for a few days each year over a period of 12 years, director Richard Linklater follows a boy from a broken Texas home. From the age of six to his first day of college, Mason (Ellar Coltrane) grows up before our eyes, while his mother (Oscar-winning Patricia Arquette), father (Ethan Hawke) and older sister (Lorelei Linklater, the director’s daughter) take their own emotional journeys. A cinematic masterpiece.

Live sport

Cricket: England v West Indies 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket (highlights, 7pm, BBC2)

10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket (highlights, 7pm, BBC2) Premier League football: Sheffield Utd v Wolverhampton Wanderers 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League Premier League football: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Mrs America on TV tonight – a star-studded history lesson!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!