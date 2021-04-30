TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 1st May

The Great Garden Revolution is just one of the gems on today...

Outdoor spaces are transformed in The Great Garden Revolution, Jan decides to come clean in Casualty, and Channel 5 profiles Zara & Mike: No-Nonsense Royals. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Casualty, 8.20pm, BBC1

Jan decides to put an end to her life of crime and confess tonight. But Iain’s not having it and comes up with a cunning plan to SOJ (Save Our Jan). The problem is, it involves asking Ross the ‘wrong un’ for help. Is operation SOJ destined to fail? (And if so, can we have a Jan prison spin-off please?) Meanwhile, the ED team are tested by vile racists when treating a troubled teen. Jacob asks for stoic professionalism from all, but traumatised Jade struggles. Elsewhere, Leon has a life-changing interview. Powerful, moving and funny in turns, Casualty’s heart beats as strong as ever.

★★★★ ER

The Great Garden Revolution, 8pm, C4

With summer fast-approaching, ecological gardener Poppy Okotcha, designer Joel Bird and craftsman Bruce Kenneth will be sharing their expertise and practical advice in this brand-new four-part series which shows us how to transform our gardens no matter how big or small. Tonight the team tackle a London garden, Poppy shows us how to create a barrel pond and Joel will be making a social hub with a seating area. Each episode also features a celebrity giving us a tour of their garden so if you fancy judging the green-fingered efforts of Shirley Ballas or Tom Allen, step this way!

★★★★ TL

Zara & Mike: No-Nonsense Royals, 9pm, Channel 5

When Mike Tindall was 13 he met the Queen at school in Wakefield, Yorkshire. He couldn’t have imagined then that 20 years later he would marry her granddaughter! But after meeting in 2003, the pair became a couple, wed in 2011 and now have three children. This film chats to the usual suspects of royal commentators, plus a few of Mike’s former teachers (‘he was a bit naughty,’ recalls his maths teacher), as it tracks the relationship of the most down-to-earth royal couple.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Wellington Paranormal, seasons one to three, Sky Box Sets/NOW

Created by Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and his long-time collaborator, Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, this New Zealand mockumentary is a spin-off from their horror spoof What We Do in the Shadows and centres on two clueless cops (Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary) investigating supernatural incidents in and around the capital.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, Amazon Prime Video

Jack Ryan might be Tom Clancy’s most famous creation, but John Kelly has been described as his darkest muse and US star Michael B Jordan brings the Navy SEAL out of the shadows in this spectacular film. After his pregnant wife is killed by Russian assassins, Kelly sets off to hunt her killers down, but he must choose between revenge and duty when he uncovers a conspiracy that could lead to war. With the movie originally intended for the big screen, the action is explosive, and watch out for British stars Jamie Bell and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Live sport

Boxing: Derek Chisora v Joseph Parker 6pm, Sky Sports Box Office

6pm, Sky Sports Box Office Premier League Football: Crystal Palace v Manchester City 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm) , BT Sport 1

11.30am , BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: Chelsea v Fulham 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

