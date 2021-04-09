TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 10th April

I Can See Your Voice is just one of the gems on today...

Game of Talents, 7.30pm, ITV

Mixing all the variety of a talent show with the excitement of a game show, ITV is hoping to have a new Saturday-night smash on its hands. It’s already a hit in the US, and this UK version, fronted by former All Star Family Fortunes host Vernon Kay, sees contestants team up with celebrities and compete in pairs for the chance to win big money by correctly guessing the hidden talents of eight ordinary members of the public. Playing along at home and on social media is half the fun of these mystery-talent shows, and with weightlifters, acrobats and fire-eaters among the acts promised, all bodes well for some top-notch entertainment!

★★★★ VW

I Can See Your Voice, 7.20pm, BBC1

This bonkers new offering, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, feels like an oddball mix of tried-and- tested singing shows but is already a hit in South Korea! Each week a contestant, assisted by the panel of ‘Celebrity Investigators’ – Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond, Jimmy Carr and a weekly guest – is presented with six singers on stage and must eliminate the good singers from the awful, all without hearing them sing a note. With £10,000 up for grabs, be prepared for some impressive lip-syncing, terrible screeching and some knock-out performances when the truth is revealed.

★★★ TL

Casualty, 8.20pm, BBC1

Hold onto your crash helmets! Paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) returns tonight and it’s going to be a wild ride! He crosses paths with former boss Jan (Di Botcher), but while running into an old friend is usually a nice surprise, when Iain catches Jan smuggling drugs into prison he becomes an accessory. Elsewhere, tempers flare between Lev and Dylan, Rosa struggles after Ollie’s brush with death, and Laurie Brett is in an EastEnders-worthy guest story, as mechanic Gail Donham, who’s secretly planning a new life…

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch

The Goldbergs, seasons one to seven, All 4

George Segal, who died last month aged 87, plays the grandfather of future TV showrunner Adam Goldberg in this sitcom based on Goldberg’s experiences of growing up in Philadelphia in the 1980s. Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Garlin co-stars as Adam’s dad. Season eight is due on our screens soon – but with seven seasons to enjoy, there are lots of episodes to keep you entertained until then.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Hampstead, 6.55pm, Film4

A superb cast rescues this light-as-a-soufflé film from being a so-so romcom. Diane Keaton is an American widow living in Hampstead whose finances are in such dire straits that she may not be able to keep her mansion flat. Then she strikes up a friendship with a grumpy tramp-like man (Brendan Gleeson) living in a nearby rundown shack, which locals see as an eyesore and property developers see as an unmissable opportunity. But appearances can be deceptive… Also starring Lesley Manville, Jason Watkins, Phil Davis and, as Diane’s exasperated son, James Norton.

Live sport

Horse Racing: The Grand National from 2pm, ITV

