TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 11th April

Britain‘s Got Talent‘s back – it‘s time to find the next Colin Thakery!

The nation’s talent show, Britain’s Got Talent, is back back back! Plus: Harry Redknapp’s at Mrs Brown’s and a whole day of song and dance on Sky Cinema Musicals. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

All Round to Mrs Brown’s, 9.15pm, BBC1

Mammy Brown and her nearest and dearest will be making Harry Redknapp feel welcome as he joins the family in their living room for some chat and shenanigans in this week’s show. Will Agnes get the lowdown on Harry’s time in the jungle in 2018 and some gossip about the football world and his son Jamie? We’d also love to hear more about his home life in Sandbanks with beloved wife “Sarne”. Joining in the fun are Radio 1 DJ and presenter Maya Jama, who’s bringing along her mum, plus singer Mick Hucknall who performs with his band Simply Red. ★★★★ NC

Britain’s Got Talent, 8pm, ITV

We all need a bit of a lift right now and if there’s one show guaranteed to put a smile on your face, it’s Britain’s Got Talent. It’s time to celebrate some of the most weird, wonderful, heart-warming and jaw-dropping talent across the country as judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon kick off the search to find an act fit for the Queen. And now that Saturday Night Takeaway’s over, it means we’ll still get our weekly fix of Ant and Dec. These pre-recorded audition shows were filmed earlier this year but, in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, the live semi-finals and final will now be shown at a later date. ★★★★ VW

Mary Berry’s Easter Feast, 6pm, BBC2

Another chance to see Mary cooking up a storm for the Easter weekend. One to bank when social distancing is over and we can once again meet with friends and family over a roast with all the trimmings. In the first of this two-parter, Mary discovers the diverse traditions of families during Lent and Good Friday. Continues Monday. ★★★ LP

In for a Penny, 7.30pm, ITV

“Are you showing off again?” cashier Shirley asks Stephen Mulhern as he bounds into the Bognor Regis supermarket where she works. Within seconds he’s feeding sausages to all and sundry and calling Shirley “Kevin Keegan” and an elderly customer “Moira Stuart”. Most people would be escorted off the premises, but Stephen’s playing Check It Out, one of the show’s madcap games. ★★★ JP

Musicals weekend, from 7.05am, Sky Cinema Musicals

Anyone who considers the musical genre to be old hat should look at today’s line-up as Sky Musicals continues to take over the Modern Greats slot this weekend. Mary Poppins Returns (12 noon), Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2.15pm) and A Star Is Born (9pm) were all cinema hits in 2018. Open the windows and sing along! ★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Mafia Only Kills in Summer, two series, All4



Two seasons (the second lands on Friday) of the darkly comic Italian crime drama about a family living in Palermo, Sicily, during the 1970s, and trying to steer clear of any involvement with the Mafia.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Spider-Man: Far from Home, Sky Cinema Premiere, 12.15pm & 8pm

After the highly enjoyable Homecoming, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man returns, once again winningly played by Tom Holland (who is due to play him again in the next couple of years). Leaning even more heavily into the high-school coming-of-age comedy of the previous movie, this sees Parker embark upon a well-needed vacation with his classmates, taking in the sights of Europe. Luckily, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) packed his Spidey suit, just in case, as Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a superhero from an alternate Earth, are going to need his help with some monstrous beings… It’s all terrific fun with a cast that hits its groove right from the off. ★★★★ NP

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



It’s got to be Britain’s Got Talent, for its good, bad and downright glorious performances

Happy viewing!