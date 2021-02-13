TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 13th February

The Masked Singer: The Final is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the final of The Masked Singer, drama for pregnant Fenisha in Casualty, and Tom Hanks stars in Netflix’s News of the World. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Casualty, 8.20pm, BBC1

There’s another edge-of-seat episode tonight when Fenisha goes into labour while lost in a forest, leaving mum and baby fighting for their lives. Before this tragic turn, however, Fenisha has a very satisfying and very public row with Ethan in the ED. In classic Casualty style, Fenisha reveals he’s her baby-father while spectators Connie, Faith and Jade watch agog! Elsewhere, Lev is so desperate for Faith to return home that he uses their children to manipulate Faith’s mother into kicking her out. His plan backfires when Dylan invites Faith to move in with him and Dervla the dog! Emily Carey returns as Connie’s daughter, Grace.

★★★★ ER

The Masked Singer: The Final, 7pm, ITV

There’s a real buzz in the studio for this final, because series one winner Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee) is back! She’ll join Jonathan, Rita, Davina and Mo on the panel, and she knows all too well what the finalists are feeling – but will she have any insights into who they might be? By the end of the show all three remaining singers will be unmasked, and one will be crowned the series champion. Kudos to all the celebs who took part this year and thoroughly brightened up our Saturday nights – roll on series three!

★★★★★ SP

News of the World, Netflix

In this awards-tipped drama set in post-Civil War America, Tom Hanks plays widowed war veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who works as a travelling storyteller, informing people about world news. In the Texan plains, he comes across Joanna, a 10-year-old taken by the Native American Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Against her will, he attempts to return her to her biological aunt and uncle, but what follows is a dangerous journey across the wilderness, as they both discover the true meaning of home.

★★★★ NC

Best box set to watch

Superstore, seasons one to five, Netflix

Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera stars in an enjoyable comedy series centring on a group of employees at a megastore called Cloud 9 in St Louis, Missouri, which, like the American version of The Office, takes a few episodes before it hits its stride.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Little Stranger, 9pm, C4

This is billed as a supernatural chiller but director Lenny Abrahamson (Normal People) puts more emphasis on the psychological in his adaptation of Sarah Walters’ 1940s-set Gothic novel. Called to the manor house that overshadowed his working-class childhood, doctor Domhnall Gleeson connects with Ruth Wilson, who cares for a domineering mother (Charlotte Rampling) and a traumatised brother (Will Poulter). A stilted relationship develops, but another presence seems to hang over the mansion… The cast is superb and the slow-burn tension built with consummate skill.

Live sport

Six Nations Rugby Union: England v Italy 1.30pm (k-o 2.15pm), ITV

1.30pm (k-o 2.15pm), ITV Six Nations Rugby Union: Scotland v Wales 4pm (k-o 4.45pm), BBC1/S4C

