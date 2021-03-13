TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 13th March

Casualty is just one of the gems on today...



Faith and Lev’s marriage is over in Casualty, it’s the second semi-final in The Voice, and BBC2 goes In Search of Billie Holiday. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Voice UK, 8.30pm, ITV

Following last week’s first semi-final, Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs must each choose one more act they want to see in the final. Up to now, the coaches have made every decision on their own but now they’re handing the power over to the viewers – with a major twist. Despite having chosen two acts for the final, viewers will get to vote for their favourite act for each coach – and it will be only those four acts who’ll be back next week. Who will make the final cut?

★★★★ VW

Casualty, 8.20pm, BBC1

Troubled couple Faith and Lev (main picture) are torn apart this week when Faith finally realises they’re living a lie. The moment of clarity arrives after Faith sees Lev chatting to an attractive fireman, embarks on a bit of light stalking, and then realises she can’t be with a man she can’t trust. Faith confronts Lev about his sexuality, declares their marriage is over, and then pays a late night visit to Dylan Keogh… Elsewhere, new mum Fenisha struggles with intrusive thoughts of harm coming to baby Bodhi, while Connie and Grace are getting along famously, which makes a nice change.

★★★★ ER

Billie: In Search of Billie Holiday, 9.45pm, BBC2

Hot on the heels of Andra Day winning a Golden Globe for her role as Billie in The United States vs Billie Holiday, BBC2 is showing this documentary which uses previously unheard tapes to tell the singer’s story. Writer Linda Lipnack Kuehl assembled hours of interviews, including Count Basie and Tony Bennett, for a biography which was never completed. There’s also testimony from the FBI agents who arrested Billie – her inclusion of protest song Strange Fruit in her set made her a target for federal officers. The jazz theme continues this evening with the film Whiplash and Jazz Divas Gold.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

The Kumars at No.42, BBC iPlayer

Sanjeev Bhaskar stars as an aspiring chat-show host whose interviews with celebrity guests are sabotaged by members of his family in this enjoyable comedy. His mother is played by Indira Joshi, who appears with Bhaskar in the new series of ITV’s Unforgotten.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Thelma & Louise, 11pm, 5STAR

This 1991 feminist road movie was an odd choice of project for Ridley Scott, director of Alien and Blade Runner, but gave him one of the biggest hits of his career. Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon (a recent guest on Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast, All 4) play two gal pals on a trip who end up on the run from the law after gunning down a rapist, before turning to robbery and empowering themselves in the process. The film also did no harm to Brad Pitt and his abs in a key supporting role.

Live sport

Six Nations Rugby Union: Italy v Wales 1.30pm (k-o 2.15pm), ITV/S4C

Six Nations Rugby Union: England v France 4.15pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don’t miss Casualty on TV tonight – the truth is finally out

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!