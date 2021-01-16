TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 16th January

The Masked Singer is just one of the gems tonight...

Another celebrity will be revealed in The Masked Singer tonight, while the third round of The Voice UK auditions sees more budding stars hoping to see those chairs turn round. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Masked Singer, 7pm, ITV

After Seahorse was revealed to be none other than Mel B the other week (and we hung our heads in shame, because we didn’t twig at all), the second group of concealed celebrities perform once more tonight. Will there be any big giveaways from Harlequin, Blob, Viking, Bush Baby or Grandfather Clock that will help us deduce the secret identity of the crooner within? Or will we still be just as confused as when we first saw them? One thing’s for sure: another singer will be unmasked, and four more will survive to sing again next week. ★★★★ SP

Casualty, 7.50pm, BBC1

Rarer than seeing a unicorn tap-dancing during a blue moon, Will Noble has gone and done something seldom witnessed in Holby… he’s worked out his notice! Tonight is Will’s last shift, but before he sets off for a new job in Ireland he has a very busy day. Connie ruffles his feathers (but not his hair, sadly), he asks Fenisha to run away with him, discovers her baby secret, attempts to play Cupid between her and Ethan and even manages to save a life! Elsewhere, newbie Leon continues to get on Jan’s wick and Rash receives an unusual proposition! ★★★★ ER

The Voice UK, 8.30pm, ITV

It’s talent not looks that The Voice UK is all about, which makes the Blind Auditions the beating heart of the show. It’s the third round of them this week, so how many of the hopefuls are going to get coaches Tom Jones, will.i.am, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs excited enough to hit the swivel button? A life-changing record contract is what it’s ultimately all about, but for tonight it’s simply about getting those chairs to turn and bagging a place on the team. Several performances of a lifetime coming right up! ★★★★ SM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Not Going Out, Series 1 to 10, BBC iPlayer

With series 11 of Not Going Out currently airing on BBC1, what better time to catch up with the past 10 series of the show and find out how Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) went from being young, free and single, to married with three kids. There are plenty of laughs and many famous faces making appearances across the 10 series which are currently available to stream on iPlayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Nun’s Story, 1.15pm, BBC2

If the end of BBC1’s Black Narcissus has left a nun-shaped void in your life, this superbly made film might fill the gap. It was nominated for six Oscars in 1960 (the year Ben-Hur got them all), and is a simple and elegant drama with a luminous performance by Audrey Hepburn as the nun trying to keep her personal passions in check the better to follow her calling. Peter Finch heads a blockbuster cast of support stars. ★★★★ SM

Live sport

Premier League Football: Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion, 12.30pm, BT Sport

12.30pm, BT Sport Premier League Football: Leeds United v Brighton and Hove Albion, 3pm, Sky Sports

3pm, Sky Sports Premier League Football: West Ham United v Burnley, 3pm, Amazon Prime Video

3pm, Amazon Prime Video Premier League Football: Fulham v Chelsea, 5.30pm, Sky Sports

5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League Football: Leicester v Southampton, 8pm, BT Sport

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Masked Singer – which famous face will be unmasked this week?

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!