TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 17th April

Film icon Elizabeth Taylor is remembered in A Life in Ten Pictures, Marty's mum comes into the ED in Casualty, and Stephen Mulhern is back with In For A Penny.

Casualty, 8.30pm, BBC1

Struggling to shoulder the blame for her marriage breakdown, Faith explosively breaks her silence tonight. Speechless co-workers look on as she accuses Lev of becoming bitter because he’s in denial about his sexuality. There’s not enough tumbleweed in Texas to fill the shocked silence that follows. Elsewhere, sworn enemies Iain and Ross battle for Jan’s soul. Marty and Jade, meanwhile, get a lesson in vaginal mesh procedures – expertly explained by Dylan using sandwich fillings (yes, really). It’s part of a heartbreaking story about Marty’s mum, Bibi, who collapses in agony after years of secret suffering.

★★★★ ER

Elizabeth Taylor: A Life in Ten Pictures, 9.10pm (times vary), BBC2

She was one of the most photographed women in the world, but this documentary presents another side to Elizabeth Taylor, with a glimpse of the woman behind the public persona. The first photo is ofElizabeth as a child, before her family moved to California in 1939 and her life as a movie star began. Finding stardom aged 11, she went on to work with actors such as James Dean and husband-to-be Richard Burton. The film also depicts struggles with addiction and ill health, with pictures revealing surgery scars.

★★★★ JL

In For A Penny, 7pm, ITV

Those missing Saturday Night Takeaway, take heart – Stephen Mulhern and his sparkly gold jacket are back for more fun and games on the streets of Britain. Kicking off in Sheffield, we see the return of favourites Pump It Up and Weigh To Go – complete with COVID-friendly glittery gold gloves! New games include Pound Pong, Sausage Roll and Pet Bet and, of course, the show still culminates in the epic end game. It’s all socially distanced but this doesn’t take anything away from what is still a fun-filled half hour’s entertainment.

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch

Arrested Development, seasons one to five, Netflix

Actress Jessica Walter, who died last month aged 80, plays imperious, drink-sodden matriarch Lucille Bluth in this comedy gem about the oddball, selfish members of a once wealthy family who continue to lead extravagant lives despite their assets being frozen.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

First Man, 9pm, C4

After a foray into musicals with La La Land, director Damien Chazelle returns to dramatic storytelling with this, which follows Neil Armstrong in the seven years that preceded his stepping onto the Moon in 1969. Flawlessly played by Ryan Gosling, Armstrong is a question mark of a man, so stoic and buttoned-up even his wife Janet (Claire Foy) finds it hard to understand him. But it’s that force of will that makes him the right person to take on the ultimate space mission. Chazelle does an incredible job of placing us right beside the astronauts with terrifying, bone-rattling detail.

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Chelsea v Manchester City 5.10pm (k-o 5.30pm), BBC1

Snooker: World Championship from 10am, BBC2/BBC1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don’t miss Elizabeth Taylor: A Life in Ten Pictures on TV tonight – a fascinating look at a screen icon

