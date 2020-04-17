TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 18th April

Easter might be over but that doesn’t mean chocolate’s suddenly off the menu

Food Unwrapped Does Chocolate – the title says it all. Plus: Eamonn and Ruth are at Mrs Brown’s and over in Casualty, Ruby has finally worked out what she wants! Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

All Round to Mrs Brown’s, 9.15pm, BBC1

Mammy has a full house tonight when Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford – who we like to think of as Ant and Dec’s TV parents – pop in, help Cathy with a phone-in, and reveal to Mrs B where it all began! Elsewhere, Agnes acts as mediator when Joel Dommett comes between Buster and Dermot. Will Joel’s mum Penny reveal some juicy stories about little Joel over a glass of wine? ★★★ ER

Casualty, 7.25pm, BBC1

After months of agony, Ruby Spark finally knows what she wants, what she really, really wants! This week the shocks come thick and fast when she visits her flighty mum Lavender and finds her niece Harmony crying alone surrounded by packed boxes. Lavender floats back from visiting the neighbours and reveals she’s off to Portugal (today, of course) to work at a yoga retreat. Is Ruby ready for full-time motherhood, the friendship that never ends? Elsewhere, when Rash goes rogue, Connie demands an explanation. While Dylan avoids his heart’s desire, sending confused Faith to work on cubicles… ★★★★ ER

Food Unwrapped Does Chocolate, 5.20pm, C4

What better way to cheer us up in these difficult times than a look-back through the Food Unwrapped archives to celebrate the wonderful world of chocolate. As Jimmy Doherty discovers how they put bubbles into a certain chocolate bar, Matt Tebbutt is at one of the UK’s largest chocolate factories to find out what makes white chocolate white and how the UK’s favourite after-dinner mint is made – how is the centre gooey yet the surrounding chocolate remains hard? Kate Quilton is in Ghana, on a mission to discover if dark chocolate is really as good for you as some reports will have us believe, while Jimmy wants to know if eating chocolate can really help you lose weight. ★★★ JL

In for a Penny, 7.30pm, ITV

Stephen Mulhern wants to give the people of Swansea a bit of extra cash this week, but as ever he’s making them work hard for it. Challenges include having just 30 seconds to reverse-park into a space without going over the lines (more pressure than a driving test!), and balancing fruit and veg on your partner. Bonkers but brilliant fun. ★★★★ LP

Crucible Classics, 3pm, BBC2

With the World Snooker Championship postponed, every day this week we can still visit the Crucible Theatre to relive some of the tournament’s greatest moments. Today it’s Steve Davis vs Tony Knowles from 1982, followed by Talking Snooker, which looks at the careers of Alex Higgins, Jimmy White and Ronnie O’Sullivan. Tomorrow, there’s also another chance to see the 2010 documentary Alex Higgins: The People’s Champion. ★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Snowfall, BBC iPlayer



Set in LA in 1983, this US drama follows the first crack cocaine epidemic to sweep through the city, and the ensuing impact, via the stories of a group of characters whose lives are all fated to intertwine through drugs. British actor Damson Idris plays ambitious 19-year-old drug dealer Franklin Saint, who deals to rich school kids. Three series are available with a fourth in the pipeline.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Conversation, 11pm, BBC2

Not only one of the greatest thrillers ever made, but also an exemplary character study, this is film-maker Francis Ford Coppola at his quiet best. One of Coppola’s lesser-known masterpieces (made between the first two Godfather films), it enters the world of sad, secretive Harry Caul (a masterful Gene Hackman), a surveillance man who, during a job, intrudes on a young couple’s conversation, from which it sounds as if they are about to be murdered. But Harry is often mistaken about things… A dazzling piece of work, Coppola directs with intelligence and creativity, feeling no pressure to keep the plot on the move, but confident that Harry himself will show us the way. Even if it’s the wrong way.

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



It’s got to be Food Unwrapped Does Chocolate, to find out what goes into all that Easter chocolate you ate

Happy viewing!