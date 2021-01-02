TV tonight: Our highlights for Saturday 2nd January

The Masked Singer is just one of the gems tonight...

It’s time to get your thinking hat on, because the second round of The Masked Singer is here, while a new series of The Voice kicks off straight afterwards. Here’s what else you shouldn’t miss tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Voice UK, 8.30pm, ITV

It’s been just two months since Blessing Chitapa was named winner of The Voice UK 2020. The search for 2021’s star kicks off tonight – and there’s a new face on the panel and a new twist! Singer Anne-Marie takes her seat in one of those big, red chairs alongside Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs as the Blind Audition begins. And, this series, the competition really heats up as the panellists can now use ‘The Block’, a button to stop a rival bagging a singer for their team. ★★★★ VW

The Masked Singer, 7pm, ITV

Six concealed celebrities performed for the delight (and general befuddlement) of our star panel. One has already been unmasked. Now it’s time for the other six to get their moment in the surreal spotlight. Blob, Harlequin, Bushbaby, Grandfather Clock, Sea Horse and our early favourite (based on costume alone, anyway) Viking make their debuts tonight. Can studio guessers Davina, Rita, Jonathan and Mo rumble them? ★★★★★ SP

Amazing Grace, 8.30pm, BBC2

When director Sydney Pollack shot Aretha Franklin’s return to her roots, singing gospel music with her preacher father and choir for two nights in 1970, he believed he’d got magic in a bottle. But the audio sync was terrible and it took powerful computer technology to fix it. Then there were the legal issues – Aretha sued… twice! The film finally saw light of day in 2018, and what a night of superb singing it is, by Aretha and all involved. A tribute to the ‘Queen of Soul’ follows at 9.55pm. ★★★★ SM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Cry, BBC iPlayer, series one

This four-part BBC thriller, starring Victoria favourite Jenna Coleman, is a drama not to be missed. When Joanna and Alistair travel to Australia with their baby son, Noah, they are bracing themselves to fight for custody of Alistair’s daughter. But soon their lives start to unravel when they face an unthinkable tragedy. However, not everything is as it seems, and soon Joanna is about to discover that the truth is far worse than she could have ever imagined.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Into the Woods, 12.40pm, BBC2

Disney serves up a very starry cast for this big-screen adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s musical based on fairy tales. Childless baker and his wife – James Corden and Emily Blunt – seek to reverse a curse by Meryl Streep’s vengeful witch, which takes them into various stories. ★★★

Live sport

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United, 12.30pm, BT Sport

12.30pm, BT Sport Crystal Palace v Sheffield United, 3pm, Sky Sports

3pm, Sky Sports Brighton v Wolves, 5.30pm Sky Sports

5.30pm Sky Sports West Brom v Arsenal, 8pm, BT Sport

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Masked Singer – the perfect Saturday night entertainment.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!