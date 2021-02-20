TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 20th February

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is just one of the gems on today...

Ant and Dec are back, tough times ahead for Fenisha and Ethan in Casualty, and Victoria Wood is remembered on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Casualty, 8.20pm, BBC1

Newbie paramedic Leon is headed for disgrace tonight when Grace catches his eye… and Connie catches more than Leon’s eye when she finds him in a state of undress with her 16-year-old daughter! Elsewhere, it’s touch-and-go for baby Bodhi, who is rushed to the ED unresponsive and suffering seizures. Parents Fenisha and Ethan watch anxiously as Connie battles to save his life. And Coronation Street’s Andrew Lancel guest stars as police officer Bill – nominative determinism if ever we heard it – caught in a web of lies by his colleague Andrea, who is played by The Bill’s Cat Simmons.

★★★★ ER

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm, ITV

The boys are back in town, and while COVID-19 restrictions mean a few changes again, Ant and Dec aren’t letting that get in the way of the show. Treats lined up for this series include new mini-serial Double Trouble, in which Ant and Dec clones cause havoc, as well as all-new Undercover, Ant vs Dec and I’m A Celebrity, Get Out Of Me Ear! Speaking of which, Harry and Jamie Redknapp are the stars receiving secret instructions in tonight’s show, while Gary Barlow joins the lads for the End Of The Show Show.

★★★★ SP

Victoria Wood Night, from 8pm (not Wales), BBC2

BBC2 is dedicating an evening to the much-missed Victoria Wood, beginning with a BAFTA Tribute from 2005. This includes contributions from French and Saunders and Peter Kay, as well as Richard E Grant, who refers to Victoria as ‘the queen of British comedy’ in his introduction, which feels like a mere statement of fact rather than the usual hyperbole employed at such affairs. There’s plenty of evidence of her talent in clips throughout, and you can also see it in At It Again (9pm), a 2001 show from the Royal Albert Hall, and dinnerladies (10.35pm).

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Parks and Recreation, seasons one to seven, Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

This witty, feel-good sitcom centres on sunny, can-do mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), who is immensely proud of her Indiana home town of Pawnee. Leslie is surrounded by an equally likeable and eccentric group of characters played by, among others, Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, 9pm, C4

There’s no sign of standards slipping in this the sixth in the series of adrenalin-surging spy actioners, featuring Tom Cruise as the seemingly indestructible secret agent Ethan Hunt. It’s a thrill-ride to the end, this time with Cruise saddled with the dead weight of the not-terribly-bright fellow spy Henry Cavill to tow along. With director Christopher McQuarrie back after making the previous chapter, Rogue Nation, this is a true sequel that may require another gander at the last movie, because even baddie Sean Harris makes a reappearance. The stuntwork and set-pieces are some of the best there are, and their sheer insanity will take your breath away.

Live sport

Australian Open Tennis: Women’s Singles Final 8.20am, Eurosport 1 (highlights, 2.15pm, BBC1)

8.20am, Eurosport 1 (highlights, 2.15pm, BBC1) Premier League Football: Liverpool v Everton 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Saturday Night Takeaway on TV tonight – the happiest 95 minutes on TV?

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!