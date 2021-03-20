TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 20th March

The Voice UK Final is just one of the gems on today...

Who will triumph in The Voice UK Final, holiday lets owners try to persuade us to Hire My Home, and C4 looks at The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Hire My Home, 5.35pm, C4

Because of coronavirus, many of us are booking staycations. However, some holiday lets have definitely seen better days, including the three-bedroom apartment in Scotland’s Delgatie Castle, which was once dubbed ‘Delgrotty’ in one unflattering online review. But that’s all hopefully set to change, as leading designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Zeena Shah go head-to-head transforming both Delgatie and another unappealing Scottish holiday let, River Cottage, which is full of pine cladding and dated 1980s furnishings. But as Delgatie gets a full-on gothic makeover and River Cottage is transformed into a sea of pastel shades, the test comes when 100 would-be holidaymakers are asked if they’d actually hire the refurbished homes…

★★★ HD

The Voice UK Final, 8.30pm, ITV

It’s been an exciting competition bursting with talent – now the four acts chosen by the public from the semis will battle it out in the final. Tom, will.i.am, Anne-Marie and Olly all have one singer remaining who’ll compete for the chance to be crowned winner, and follow in the footsteps of last year’s champ, Blessing Chitapa, in securing a coveted recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD. With two consecutive wins under his belt, Olly is hoping for a hat-trick. But will one of the others steal his crown?

★★★★ VW

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, 8pm, C4

The Royal Family has been under public scrutiny even more than usual recently, so the scheduling of this six-part CNN series from the producers of the excellent The Kennedys (shown last year on More4) is timely. Tonight’s first episode, Succession, looks at the period around King George V’s death in 1936.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Malcolm in the Middle, seasons 1-7, All 4

Before Breaking Bad and Your Honor, Bryan Cranston was best known as the loving but inept dad in this endearing sitcom starring Frankie Muniz, with his wife (Jane Kaczmarek) left to keep their three sons in line.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Creation Stories, 10.10pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

Trainspotting film-maker Danny Boyle and writer Irvine Welsh are reunited this week for a raucous new pop biopic that takes us back to the heady, drug-fuelled days of Britpop and Cool Britannia. Creation Stories tells the real-life story of Alan McGee, who went from a tough, working-class childhood to become the founder of indie label Creation Records and the manager of Oasis. Ewen Bremner, who played Spud in the 1996 movie, steps into the role of music maverick McGee as the film revels in his madcap, drug-addled adventures in the music business.

Live sport

Six Nations Rugby Union: Scotland v Italy 1.45pm (k-o 2.15pm), BBC1

Six Nations Rugby Union: Ireland v England 4pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV

Six Nations Rugby Union: France v Wales 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1/S4C

