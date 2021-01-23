TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 23rd January

The Masked Singer is just one of the gems on today...

Who’s going to ‘take it off’ this week in The Masked Singer, high drama for Dylan and Faith in Casualty, and Michael McIntyre spins The Wheel for the final time. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Casualty, 7.45pm, BBC1

Dylan and Faith go on the journey of their lives tonight when an ambulance they’re travelling in is blindsided by a lorry and left teetering on the edge of the docks. A nailbiting metaphor for their relationship, which also could go either way. The stunts are incredible and the emotional stakes sky-high, as Faith is trapped and injured while Dylan is helpless to save her. Elsewhere, Ethan’s still raging with Fenisha. Is it time to confess his fears that their baby may inherit his Huntington’s disease?

★★★★ ER

The Masked Singer, 7pm, ITV

It’s a little bit more crowded in the studio tonight as the two groups of the remaining Masked Singers are finally all brought together. If this were any other show, we’d say something like ‘and now there’s nowhere to hide!’, but that would be silly, because they’re all hiding inside giant costumes. Have you deduced the true identities of the remaining contestants yet? We’re building some very robust theories – but there’s still time tonight for the singers to sow the seeds of doubt in our minds…

★★★★ SP

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, 8.30pm, BBC1

It’s our last chance to get in a spin with Michael and his celebrity experts tonight, as The Wheel comes to the end of its current run. Tonight’s guests include Stephen Mangan, Prue Leith and Pat Sharp, whose areas of expertise are movies, baking and the 1980s – though, as we know, that doesn’t necessarily mean we can rely on them to know the answers…

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

Bridgerton, series one, Netflix

If you still haven’t caught up with it, Shonda Rhimes’ sumptuous drama is wonderful escapism about the complicated love lives of aristocratic families in the Regency era. Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) pretend to be a couple to ward off admirers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The White Crow, 9.30pm, BBC2

Ralph Fiennes gets his hair clippers out to transform himself into famed ballet teacher Aleksandr Ivanovich Pushkin for this gripping and beautiful biopic, recreating the moment Russian ballet star Rudolf Nureyev defected to the West in 1961. Ralph, who also directs, generously gives centre stage to Ukrainian dancer Oleg Ivenko (in his first acting role), who emulates Nuryev’s passion, talent and fiery temper so perfectly you sometimes forget you’re not watching the great man himself.

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Cheltenham Town v Manchester City, 5.20pm (k-o 5.30pm), BBC1

5.20pm (k-o 5.30pm), BBC1 Premier League Football: Aston Villa v Newcastle Utd, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

