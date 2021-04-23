TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 24th April

Casualty is just one of the gems on today...

Ethan decides to comes clean to Fenisha in Casualty, Alan Carr’s asking us to Name That Tune on his Epic Gameshow, and it’s Roy Orbison Night on Sky Arts. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, 8.30pm, ITV

‘I’ll name that tune in one!’. Before the advent of on-demand TV and streaming, what passed for excitement in 1970s viewing might raise eyebrows now. That catchphrase came from Name That Tune, hosted by Tom O’Connor, and now the latest game show to be revived by Alan Carr. Will any of the four contestants (let’s face it, we’ll also be competing at home) manage to name a tune from just one note this time? Sophie Ellis-Bextor guests at the piano in the Bid-a-Note round.

★★★ JP

Casualty, 8.20pm, BBC1

Happily ever after looks within touching distance for Ethan and Fenisha, who are getting along famously as co-parents to baby Bodhi. Sadly it can’t last, as happiness is banned in Holby-land! Tonight Ethan decides to be honest about his rare, degenerative illness, Huntington’s disease, and what it could mean for Bodhi. Elsewhere, to the delight of Connie Beauchamp fans everywhere, cracks begin to show in Jacob and Tina’s romance, while a rare carefree night out for Faith and Jade takes a horrifying turn when Jade’s drink is spiked and she’s dragged away.

★★★★ ER

Roy Orbison Night, from 9pm, Sky Arts/NOW

Roy Orbison would have been celebrating his 85th birthday this weekend had he lived (he died aged 52 in 1988). To mark the occasion, Sky Arts is dedicating part of its Saturday-night schedule to the singer beloved by artists from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen. In the new documentary Mystery Girl Unravelled, Roy’s son Alex Orbison looks at the making of the 1988 album Mystery Girl, Roy’s last, which included collaborations with George Harrison and Tom Petty among others. Then at 10.20pm there’s another chance to see A Black and White Night, a 1988 performance of greatest hits with Roy backed by an all-star band including Elvis Costello, Tom Waits and Bonnie Raitt.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Friday Night Dinner, seasons one to six, All 4

Paul Ritter, who died on 5 April, aged 54, is the patriarch of an idiosyncratic Jewish family who get together for the traditional Friday night dinner in this quirky comedy co-starring Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Goodbye Christopher Robin, 6.55pm, Film4

This surprisingly dark biopic of Winnie the Pooh creator AA Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) paints him as ill at ease with showing affection and he struggles to bond with his son Christopher Robin until they spend a few weeks alone and come up with stories involving Pooh, Piglet and co. The success of these tales thrusts the family into the limelight, and the toll is devastating. A superb study into the weight of fame and the fact that blood ties are far from unbreakable. Margot Robbie co-stars.

Live sport

Rugby Union: Women’s Six Nations Final 1.30pm (k-o 2pm), BBC2

Premier League Football: Liverpool v Newcastle United 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: West Ham Utd v Chelsea 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

