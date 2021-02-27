TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 27th February

Casualty is just one of the gems on today...

Jan faces a terrible dilemma in Casualty, Ant and Dec continue their Saturday Night Takeaway fun, and new Nordic drama Man in Room 301 starts on BBC4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm, ITV

Gordon Ramsay’s on duty in the Star Guest Announcer booth this week. Frankly, he might not even need a microphone. Once again they’ll be joined by a virtual audience of viewers who are sharing their Saturday night takeaways with the nation – we can only salute the people with enough self-assurance to be judged on their table manners by millions of viewers. Plus it’s the start of their new weekly adventure in the clones-gone-wrong serial Double Trouble.

Casualty, 8.20pm, BBC1

Paramedic Jan (Di Botcher) is stunned when jailbird son Ross arrives at the ED with burns and fractures. The former drug dealer is being targeted by fellow prisoners, and they want Jan to smuggle in pain medication – or else! In fear for his life, Ross begs shocked Jan to turn to crime… Elsewhere, Leon is confronted with double trouble – both Beauchamp ladies, Connie and Grace, want answers! Lev discovers Dylan is planning a cosy future with Faith and his children. And comedian Rosie Jones guest stars in a storyline guaranteed to break your heart.

Man in Room 301, from 9pm, BBC4/BBC iPlayer (box set)

There’s an unexpected British connection in this Nordic drama – Shaun of the Dead star Kate Ashfield is the writer and creator of this six-part Finnish series. In 2007, a summer party for the Kurtti family results in the death of young Tommi, in mysterious circumstances involving troubled youth Elias. Twelve years later, Tommi’s grandfather Risto organises a family trip to Greece – but when he spies a man at the hotel who looks like Elias, Risto fears his family’s in danger. The plot relies on coincidences, but is still a tense thriller.

Best box set to watch

Behind Her Eyes, Netflix

No marriage is perfect, but few couples share as many dark secrets as David (Tom Bateman) and his partner Adele (Eve Hewson), the mysterious pair at the centre of this dark psychological thriller. Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough, this six-part series is told through the eyes of single mum Louise (Grantchester’s Simona Brown), who becomes ensnared in their web of deceit when she falls for David. The lead couple are at their sinister best in this rollicking tale with a final twist that will leave your jaw on the floor…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The United States vs Billie Holiday, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

There’s a dazzling lead performance at the centre of Lee Daniels’ Billie Holiday biopic, but the film itself never quite does the legendary jazz singer’s story justice. Andra Day is a singer without any major acting credits and is magnetic as Holiday. Her husky vocals are hypnotically showcased in numerous performance scenes, and she also powerfully evokes Holiday’s despair off stage. Anyone who hasn’t seen the documentary Billie might find themselves grasping for more context. The film starts just before her prison sentence in the late 1940s, with the FBI hounding her from the off, provoked by Strange Fruit, her classic 1939 protest song that describes racially motivated lynchings in chilling detail.

Live sport

Six Nations Rugby Union: Italy v Ireland 1.30pm (k-o 2.15pm), ITV

1.30pm (k-o 2.15pm), ITV Six Nations Rugby Union: Wales v England 4pm (k-o4.45pm), BBC1/S4C

